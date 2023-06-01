“Something just popped and jammed” - Jordan Spieth says he injured his wrist playing with his son ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is probably happy that May is over. The golfer started off the month by missing cut for the 2023 Wells Fargo championship. He ended the month by missing the cut for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023.

Spieth told the media that he injured his wrist playing with his 18-month-old son, Sammy, before the tournament. He said,

"I was just playing with my son. I wasn't even holding him or anything. I was just pushing myself off the ground while he was like laughing and going side to side. Something just popped and jammed, and then all of a sudden, I couldn't move it and got on it right away."

Jordan Spieth added that he went for an MRI the next morning and consulted with doctors.

"Ended up with an MRI the next morning and went through a few specialists and tried to figure out the right plan for it."

"I was pretty surprised" - Jordan Spieth speaks on finishing in top 30 at 2023 PGA Championship

Before the second major of the season, there were speculations that Spieth might not participate as he was nursing a wrist injury. But he did appear at the Oak Hill and did not have unsatisfying end.

Jordan Spieth ended his PGA Championship campaign at T29 on the leaderboard. Despite a slow start in the round 1, he managed to card 73, followed by a 69 on Sunday.

Speaking on his performance at the Oak Hill County, Spieth said:

"I was pretty surprised I was able to play last week... So I thought, if I could get through four rounds and I was not going to make anything worse or jeopardize anything going forward, then I thought it would be worth it and you just never know. Turns out you can't really kind of fake it into a major. You kind of really need to be as prepared as possible."

Spieth at the 2023 PGA Championship - Round Two (via Getty Images)

The 2015 Masters Champion said that he was getting better each day he played at the Oak Hill County Club. He feels that he is not rushing things and wants to take things slow. He added:

"I got better each day, and hand held up, wrist held up really well. At this point, I don't feel like I'm rushing things. I think I'm on par with following the docs I’ve talked to, and it's kind of a week-to-week thing because it's something that can get worse, and if it does, I need to cut it off immediately."

Although May was not kind to Jordan Spieth, he did manage five Top-5 finishes this year. Despite almost missing the chance to defend his title at the RBC Heritage, he looks good in terms of game and is not very far from winning a tournament.

Speaking on taking a break, Spieth said:

"Ideally, I make it through this stretch, then have a little break in the summer prior to the Scottish, and that rest will probably help a lot. But I'm doing a lot of recovery stuff day to day that I'm not used to doing, but it's been helping."

Jordan Spieth is set to participate in the 2023 Memorial Tournament. His tee time is scheduled for 10:23 pm ET.

