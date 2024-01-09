Sony Open 2024: Odds and best bets explored

The Sony Open 2024 will be the next PGA Tour event, part of the Hawaii swing. The championship will start on January 11 and will include a field of several prominent golfers. With a purse of $7.9 million, many golfers will hope to get their name on top of the leaderboard at the Waialae Country Club.

Chris Kirk is coming off a hot streak after winning The Sentry 2024 just days ago. However, Kirk isn't the favorite to win this event, according to predictions.

As per SportsLine's propriety model built by DFS pro Mike McClure, Ludvig Aberg is the strong favorite to win the Sony Open 2024. The Swedish golfer will enter the tournament with odds of +1200. The 24-year-old has been consistent throughout last season and is expected to have a breakthrough season this year.

Following him is the American Matt Fitzpatrick, who currently has 2 PGA Tour wins under his belt. The 2022 U.S. Open winner will enter the tournament with odds of +1600 after securing a decent T14 finish at The Sentry tournament.

Tyrell Hatton could also be considered a decent bet for many fans. With odds of +1600, Hatton could challenge favorites like Ludvig Aberg. However, he has won just once on the PGA Tour and his consistency on the PGA Tour has taken a hit.

Moreover, there are many underdogs who could provide stiff competiton to the favorites. Defending champion Si Woo Kim will try his best to retain his title at the Sony Open 2024.

However, Akshay Bhatia will be the clear underdog going into the tournament after a stellar T14 finish at The Sentry. The American golfer was leading the tournament at one point but couldn't sustain his run. The 21-year-old had five top-10 finishes last season and the odds of +5500 don't do justice to his skills.

Sony Open 2024 Completed Odds and Picks

1 Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

2 Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600)

3 Tyrell Hatton (+1600)

4 Russell Henley (+2200)

5 Brian Harman (+2500)

6 Will Zalatoris (+3000)

7 Corey Conners (+3300)

8 Cam Davis (+3500)

9 Eric Cole (+3500)

10 Chris Kirk (+3500)

11 Byeong Hun An (+4000)

12 J.T. Poston (+4000)

13 Sahith Theegala (+4500)

14 Denny McCarthy (+4500)

15 Si Woo Kim (+4500)