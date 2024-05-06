Spanish media reports David Puig has been offered an invite to play at 2024 PGA Championship

The 2024 PGA Championship is just a few weeks away and David Puig has reportedly been invited to the second Major of the year. The 22-year-old Spanish golfer is one of the youngest players on the LIV Golf tour and is widely known for his successful amateur career.

The story, broken by Spanish media TenGolf, claimed that Puig had received an invite from the PGA Championship to play at the Valhalla Golf Course. Puig has recently been in the limelight for his consistent and stellar performances on the Asian Tour which has seen him rise up the ranks from World No. 2819 to World No. 105 in the OWGR.

Puig's reported participation in the PGA Championship was shared by Flushing It on X (formerly Twitter):

"Big news as 22 year old Spaniard, David Puig has been given a special invitation to the PGA Championship! This is the blueprint for LIV players to gain access to majors now. Play as many International Series events on the Asian Tour as possible and perform well. Love to see it 👊🇪🇸 Shout out to @Tengolf for breaking the story."

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith are the other LIV Golf players who will join David Puig at the Valhalla Golf Course from May 16 to 19.

David Puig also secures entry to the 2024 Open Championship with win on Asian Tour

David Puig also earned a spot on the 2024 Open Championship field with a win at this year's IRS Prima Malaysian Open at the Mines Resort and Golf Club, a tournament on the Asian Tour.

After a rollercoaster weekend, Puig said via Golf Week:

"It feels great, weird feeling for sure. We almost missed the cut. We actually finished round two good, and the weekend was just insane. I mean 18 birdies, no bogeys, in 36 holes was unbelievable. And getting that Open spot is super cool, I came here for that."

Puig turned pro in September 2022 and immediately joined LIV Golf, making his debut on the breakaway circuit. Puig was a member of the Torque GC team in 2023. He is currently a part of the Fireballs GC.

Alongside David Puig, LIV Golfer Talor Gooch has also received a special invite to the 2024 PGA Championship. This news came to light just days after Gooch said that he would not be attempting to qualify for Major championships in the future.