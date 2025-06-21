After ending her run in two rounds, Stacy Lewis didn't hold back from slamming the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The former world No. 1 was competing at Fields Ranch East, PGA Frisco when the field endured slow play issues.

The Major started on Thursday, with pros battling it out for the prestigeous title. However, during the first round, numerous golfers faced excruciatingly long rounds.

Stacy Lewis expressed her frustration about the slow play, pointing out difficult hole locations (as per Golfweek):

"It was just hole locations again, on sides of hills. ... you throw the wind in there, there was no way to stop it on No. 8. We had such a good run with this championship at very good golf courses and then we come here."

Lewis added:

"The issue of this all too is, make us look good. We’re trying to get more people to watch women’s golf, and to watch us play golf, and setups like this, they don’t help us.

"This is when we have our biggest stages, network TV and all of that, and we’re making very good players look silly."

Stacy Lewis' disappointment comes after a lengthy play affected players. Some had to stay on course for six hours, especially considering the Texas temperatures.

How did Stacy Lewis perform in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Stacy Lewis was making her ninth start at the major in PGA Frisco, Texas. On the front nine of Round 1, she scored back-to-back two bogeys on par 4 hole 2 and par 5 hole 3.

Lewis scored a third bogey on the par 4 hole 5 and a birdie on the par 5 hole 9. She began the back nine with a double bogey on hole 10, followed by a birdie on hole 11.

The two-time major champion scored consecutive bogeys on holes 13 and 14, followed by a birdie on hole 15 and a double bogey on hole 16. Lewis finished Round 1 with a 6-over par 78.

In Round 2, she scored only one birdie on the front nine. Lewis shot a double bogey on the par 4 hole 10, followed by bogeys on holes 11, 13 and 18. Lewis ended Round 2 with a total of 4-over par 76.

After 36 holes at PGA Frisco, Lewis finished with a total score of 10-over par 154, marking the sixth time she missed the cut this season.

