Stanford's stellar quartet Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips, Alex Yang, and Barclay Brown to go head to head at the US Open Golf 2023

Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips, Alex Yang, and Barclay Brown have fixed their spot in the US Open 2023. The Stanford University's star quartet put the entire golf fraternity in awe with their stellar performance in the 36-hole Final qualifying.
Thorbjornsen is the most interesting amateur heading to the third major of the season in the Los Angeles Country Club. The 21-year-old golfer has had many mesmerizing performances on the PGA Tour already. In the 2022 Travelers Championship, he finished fourth on the leaderboard. Interestingly, this year will be his third appearance in the US Open.
Karl Vilips, who won the Woodmont Country Club, Rockville Final qualifying is another promising youngster in this year's major event. He is making his US Open debut at Los Angeles Country Club.
Alex Yang, on the other hand, will be looking to have a better stint in this year's US Open. He had an amazing performance at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club Final Qualifying, carding five birdies in seven holes and earning the co-medalist honor.
Barclay Brown will be playing in his second major and first US Open Championship. He was last seen in the 2022 Open Championship where he managed to make the cut. However, he was just one shot less to win the low amateur award.
Three of the stellar quartet — Vilips, Thorbjornsen, and Brown — share a room at Stanford but will not be staying together in Los Angeles.
Who will be playing at the US Open 2023?
The US Open 2023 will have a total of 156 players that will take the field at the Los Angeles Country Club. Here are the names of all golfers that will take the field on June 15:
- Aaron Wise
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Adrian Meronk
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Alex Noren
- Alex Schaake
- Alexander Yang
- Cameron Young
- Andrew Putnam
- Andrew Svoboda
- Austen Truslow
- Austin Eckroat
- Barclay Brown
- Bastien Amat
- Benn Carr
- Berry Henson
- Billy Horschel
- Brendan Valdes
- Brent Grant
- Brian Harman
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Smith
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charley Hoffman
- Chris Kirk
- Christian Cavaliere
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Corey Pereira
- David Horsey
- David Nyfjall
- David Puig
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Deon Germishuys
- Dustin Johnson
- Dylan Wu
- Eric Cole
- Francesco Molinari
- Frankie Capan
- Gary Woodland
- Gordon Sargent
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Hank Lebioda
- Harris English
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Isaac Simmons
- J.J Grey
- Jacob Solomon
- Jason Day
- Jens Dantorp
- Jesse Schutte
- Joaquin Niemann
- Joel Dahmen
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Gumberg
- Jordan Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- JT Poston
- Justin Rose
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Karl Vilips
- Keegan Bradley
- Kevin Streelman
- Kurt Kitayama
- Kyle Mueller
- Lucas Herbert
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Martin Kaymer
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matthew McClean
- Matthieu Pavon
- Max Homa
- Michael Brennan
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nicholas Dunlap
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Taylor
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Olin Browne Jr
- Omar Morales
- Padraig Harrington
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Cover
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Barjon
- Paul Haley II
- Phil Mickelson
- Preston Summerhays
- Rickie Fowler
- Roger Sloan
- Romain Langasque
- Rory McIlroy
- Ross Fisher
- Russell Henley
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Bennett
- Sam Burns
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sebastian Munoz
- Sepp Straka
- Sergio Garcia
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Simon Forsstrom
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Pieters
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Victor Perez
- Viktor Hovland
- Vincent Norrman
- Wenyi Ding
- Wilco Nienaber
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Yuto Katsuragawa
The tee times and pairings will be updated soon.