Stanford's stellar quartet Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips, Alex Yang, and Barclay Brown to go head to head at the US Open Golf 2023

Michael Thorbjornsen, Karl Vilips, Alex Yang, and Barclay Brown have fixed their spot in the US Open 2023. The Stanford University's star quartet put the entire golf fraternity in awe with their stellar performance in the 36-hole Final qualifying.

Thorbjornsen is the most interesting amateur heading to the third major of the season in the Los Angeles Country Club. The 21-year-old golfer has had many mesmerizing performances on the PGA Tour already. In the 2022 Travelers Championship, he finished fourth on the leaderboard. Interestingly, this year will be his third appearance in the US Open.

Karl Vilips, who won the Woodmont Country Club, Rockville Final qualifying is another promising youngster in this year's major event. He is making his US Open debut at Los Angeles Country Club.

Alex Yang, on the other hand, will be looking to have a better stint in this year's US Open. He had an amazing performance at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club Final Qualifying, carding five birdies in seven holes and earning the co-medalist honor.

Barclay Brown will be playing in his second major and first US Open Championship. He was last seen in the 2022 Open Championship where he managed to make the cut. However, he was just one shot less to win the low amateur award.

Three of the stellar quartet — Vilips, Thorbjornsen, and Brown — share a room at Stanford but will not be staying together in Los Angeles.

Who will be playing at the US Open 2023?

The US Open 2023 will have a total of 156 players that will take the field at the Los Angeles Country Club. Here are the names of all golfers that will take the field on June 15:

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Adrian Meronk

Aldrich Potgieter

Alejandro Del Rey

Alex Noren

Alex Schaake

Alexander Yang

Cameron Young

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Svoboda

Austen Truslow

Austin Eckroat

Barclay Brown

Bastien Amat

Benn Carr

Berry Henson

Billy Horschel

Brendan Valdes

Brent Grant

Brian Harman

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cam Davis

Cameron Smith

Carlos Ortiz

Charley Hoffman

Chris Kirk

Christian Cavaliere

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Corey Pereira

David Horsey

David Nyfjall

David Puig

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Deon Germishuys

Dustin Johnson

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Francesco Molinari

Frankie Capan

Gary Woodland

Gordon Sargent

Gunn Charoenkul

Hank Lebioda

Harris English

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

Isaac Simmons

J.J Grey

Jacob Solomon

Jason Day

Jens Dantorp

Jesse Schutte

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Jordan Gumberg

Jordan Smith

Jordan Spieth

JT Poston

Justin Rose

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Karl Vilips

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Streelman

Kurt Kitayama

Kyle Mueller

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Mackenzie Hughes

Martin Kaymer

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matthew McClean

Matthieu Pavon

Max Homa

Michael Brennan

Michael Thorbjornsen

Min Woo Lee

Mito Pereira

Nicholas Dunlap

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nicolas Echavarria

Olin Browne Jr

Omar Morales

Padraig Harrington

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cover

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Barjon

Paul Haley II

Phil Mickelson

Preston Summerhays

Rickie Fowler

Roger Sloan

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Russell Henley

Ryan Armour

Ryan Fox

Ryan Gerard

Ryo Ishikawa

Ryutaro Nagano

Sahith Theegala

Sam Bennett

Sam Burns

Sam Stevens

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sebastian Munoz

Sepp Straka

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Simon Forsstrom

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Pieters

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Vincent Norrman

Wenyi Ding

Wilco Nienaber

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Yuto Katsuragawa

The tee times and pairings will be updated soon.

