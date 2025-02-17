Star influencer Grace Charis shares slow-motion swing video with 3.7M followers: “One swing at a time”

Grace Charis is one of the biggest golf influencers right now. Over the years, she has raked up a staggering 3.7M followers on Instagram.

Charis recently shared a slow-motion swing video on her Instagram. She sported a white Titleist visor, purple top, and white skirt. The 21-year-old finished her look with white shoes and matching socks. The influencer appeared to have been practicing on a golf course.

She captioned the video, writing:

"One swing at a time"

Grace Charis is not a professional golfer and neither did she intend to be when she started posting golf videos. She had said last year that she was "trying to get views and be in the creator's space" when she started her golf content creation journey. But over the years, Charis developed an affection for the sport and has been training with a coach to improve her game.

"It’s a weird way into the game, but I’m trying to get better because a lot of people see me as just some online chick that’s trying to make money and sell things. I’m not seen as a golfer, but I’m edging my way into that by being good at golf and posting videos of great shots," she said via Golf Digest.

Two weeks back, Charis had posted a reel of herself before and after she took up golf. She admitted in the caption that "nothing hits as hard as the golf bug."

What are Grace Charis' "golf goals"?

Grace Charis (Source: Imagn)

Grace Charis posted a story on Instagram on Monday showing her "golf goals" for the upcoming events as well as the future. She had posted a picture of a whiteboard where she had written down all her goals.

The whiteboard was placed on a beige rug with a black pen lying on it. Charis appeared to be wearing blue and black plaid pajama pants as they peeked in the frame. The social media personality captioned the picture as:

"Golf goals for next event...and always," she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Her goals were:

Stay present on every shot

Trust your swing + self

No phone

Routine NO MATTER what

Have fun! Enjoy playing new courses

Image via @itsgracecharis

Charis had previously posted a story of her practicing her swing on Monday.

