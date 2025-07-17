"Start stroking guys" - Brooks Koepka offers a solution to fix slow play at The Open Championship

Brooks Koepka has had a rough start at the 2025 Open Championship on Thursday, July 17. He finished his opening round with a total score of 4-over par, placing him far behind the leaders. After Round 1 play at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the American golfer addressed a slow-play issue at the Open and also offered a solution to fix it.
Flushing It Golf X page noted that players who teed off in the afternoon could only finish 11 holes in four hours. This has caused the game to become overly slow, which Brooks Koepka believes is unnecessary. The 35-year-old golfer asserted the slow-play issue during the post-round conference, claiming a golfer has only 40 seconds to make a shot. Koepka explained:
"I mean, there's there's a lot of guys out here to take their time. It's I think it is a problem. I mean, technically, in the rule book it says you've got 40 shots or 40 seconds to get your shot, or I think it's what it is, and if you're taking over, technically you're breaking the rules, right? So, I don't know."
Continuing on this statement, Brooks Koepka added how he would fix this situation. He said:
"Honestly, I'd start stroking guys if you're gonna take that long, you got to get stroked, doesn't matter if you're I mean there's certain circumstances where you know, the wind switches something like that. It's understandable, but you know taking taking a while is I just think unnecessary."
Brooks Koepka was placed T116 after the opening round and will need a solid second-round performance to make the cut.
How did Brooks Koepka perform in the first round of the 2025 Open Championship?
Brooks Koepka began the 2025 Open Championship by attempting the front nine holes first. He did fairly well as he began the event with a birdie on hole 1. This was followed by bogeys on holes 4 and 9, and a birdie on hole 5. He finished his front nine holes with a total score of even par.
Following this, Brooks Koepka struggled in the back nine holes. The five-time major winner dropped a lot of momentum after making a bogey on hole 10 and a double bogey on hole 11. Even though this was followed by two birdies on holes 12 and 14, things went downhill after that. Koepka made three straight bogeys on holes 15, 16, and 17, finishing the day with a score of 4-over par.
Notably, Koepka missed a cut at the first two majors of the season, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He managed to make a solid comeback with a T12 finish at the U.S. Open last month.