"Start stroking guys" - Brooks Koepka offers a solution to fix slow play at The Open Championship

Brooks Koepka has had a rough start at the 2025 Open Championship on Thursday, July 17. He finished his opening round with a total score of 4-over par, placing him far behind the leaders. After Round 1 play at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the American golfer addressed a slow-play issue at the Open and also offered a solution to fix it.

Ad

Flushing It Golf X page noted that players who teed off in the afternoon could only finish 11 holes in four hours. This has caused the game to become overly slow, which Brooks Koepka believes is unnecessary. The 35-year-old golfer asserted the slow-play issue during the post-round conference, claiming a golfer has only 40 seconds to make a shot. Koepka explained:

"I mean, there's there's a lot of guys out here to take their time. It's I think it is a problem. I mean, technically, in the rule book it says you've got 40 shots or 40 seconds to get your shot, or I think it's what it is, and if you're taking over, technically you're breaking the rules, right? So, I don't know."

Ad

Trending

Continuing on this statement, Brooks Koepka added how he would fix this situation. He said:

"Honestly, I'd start stroking guys if you're gonna take that long, you got to get stroked, doesn't matter if you're I mean there's certain circumstances where you know, the wind switches something like that. It's understandable, but you know taking taking a while is I just think unnecessary."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brooks Koepka was placed T116 after the opening round and will need a solid second-round performance to make the cut.

How did Brooks Koepka perform in the first round of the 2025 Open Championship?

Koepka at the 153rd Open Championship - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka began the 2025 Open Championship by attempting the front nine holes first. He did fairly well as he began the event with a birdie on hole 1. This was followed by bogeys on holes 4 and 9, and a birdie on hole 5. He finished his front nine holes with a total score of even par.

Ad

Following this, Brooks Koepka struggled in the back nine holes. The five-time major winner dropped a lot of momentum after making a bogey on hole 10 and a double bogey on hole 11. Even though this was followed by two birdies on holes 12 and 14, things went downhill after that. Koepka made three straight bogeys on holes 15, 16, and 17, finishing the day with a score of 4-over par.

Notably, Koepka missed a cut at the first two majors of the season, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He managed to make a solid comeback with a T12 finish at the U.S. Open last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More