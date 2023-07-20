"Step away and work on your short game" - Paige Spiranac tells fan how to regroup after a 'shitty' range session

Paige Spiranac is extremely popular for her golfing knowledge on social media. She often shares tips and tricks on how to improve the game and makes her predictions ahead of the tournaments.

The social media sensation recently had a Q&A session with her nearly four million followers on Instagram. She talked about her golfing journey, shared tips to improve her game and also talked about the Open Championship.

One of her fans asked her to suggest how to improve the short game.

"What's the best way to regroup when you are having a shitty range session?" wrote one user.

Paige Spiranac replied by saying:

"If you had a shitty range session before you go out playing, you are about to have the best round of your life. I can't explain it, but that is how it is. If you are practising and really struggling go to the basics. So, check your ball's position and your grip and your set-up. If you are still struggling, step away and go and work on your short game."

Paige Spiranac (Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee)

Spiranac also spoke about the ongoing Open Championship in her recent social media post. She shared a list of her best picks to win the major event.

Paige Spiranac shares her picks for the Open Championship

The Open Championship has begun with the inaugural round on Thursday, July 20. The tournament will run through the weekend to culminate with the final round on Sunday, July 23.

Some of the best-ranked golfers are competing in the Major event, including reigning champion Cam Smith, 2023 PGA Championship Brooks Koepka, Current World Nos.1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, and this year's Masters winner Jon Rahm.

It is tough to predict who will win the tournament this week, given that all have been playing the best golf of their careers.

However, ahead of the start of the tournament, Paige Spiranac shared a list of the golfers, whom she considered could be the best bet for the major. In her recent post on Twitter, Spiranac shared a video saying:

"It's time for Open picks. If I've learned anything this year, it's to stick to what you know. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. So, I'm sticking with some familiar names from last week. Starting off strong with Tyrrell Hatton playing some tremendous golf. If he can keep his emotions in check, look out for him. A very popular pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood playing some great golf. Grew up 30 miles from Royal Liverpool, could be a Cinderella Story for Tommy Fleetwood."

"You guys know, I can't pick Rory," she added. "I said I will never pick Rory again in a major but he is (whispers) not a bad pick. Cam Smith, defending champion said in his press conference, 'Don't worry, guys, the trophy will be back with me in a couple of days.' I love that confidence and my last pick is Dustin Johnson."

It is important to note that Paige Spiranac's pick Tommy Fleetwood has been leading the semi-finished first round of the Open Championship with a score of under five.