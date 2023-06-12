Steph Curry joins golf fans to congratulate Nick Taylor for winning the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and took home $1.6 million in prize money. Taylor became the first Canadian golfer to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

He faced a tough playoff with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood after they tied for first with a score of 17 under 271 and advanced to the sudden death round.

Taylor and Fleetwood had the same score on the first three holes before the Canadian carded an eagle on the fourth to claim a thrilling victory. Taylor excitedly tossed his putter in the air and hugged his caddie as the ball dropped into the hole.

Congratulations came pouring in for the Canadian on Twitter, who won his third PGA Tour title and garnered worldwide acclaim. In the comments section of a video in which Taylor was serenaded with O Canada, NBA star Steph Curry wrote:

"Oh, Canada! Wow."

Taylor's fans also appreciated the moment:

"That was insane," one fan wrote.

"It was amazing! These guys sang to him, it worked," another chimed in.

The defending Champion, Rory McIlroy, who finished in second place after Saturday's round, played an even round on Sunday. He entered the last round with a score of -12 and walked off the greens with the same score. He finished in ninth place alongside Brandon Wu and Andrew Novak.

Steph Curry to receive Ambassador of Golf Award

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will be the recipient of the 2023 Ambassador of Golf Award in a ceremony scheduled for July 8, 2023, at Firestone Country Club.

Steph Curry spoke about the inequities that exist in golf.

“While golf has always been a passion of mine, I can’t turn a blind eye to the major inequities that exist in the sport amongst underrepresented individuals," he said. "With UNDERRATED Golf, we want to provide unparalleled opportunities and learnings to individuals who may not normally have access to the sport."

The NBA Star also mentioned the powerful impact golf can have on people, socially and professionally.

"I believe that golf, unlike any other sport, offers a very powerful vehicle to positively shape and impact an individual’s social and professional career across their lifetime. It is my hope that through this exciting endeavor, we can create a brighter and sustainable future for these young prospects,” he said.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said via PGA Tour:

"Stephen Curry using his platform as a global icon and one of the NBA’s all-time greats to help make the game of golf more diverse and welcoming to all is truly remarkable. Through UNDERRATED Golf, he has helped make huge strides in bridging the gap, providing access and opportunity to underserved communities."

"These efforts – along with his support of the neighboring Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – make him the ideal 2023 Ambassador of Golf. On behalf of the PGA TOUR, we are elated to honor him with this distinction at next year’s Kaulig Companies Championship.”

