Steve Stricker's wife, Nicki Stricker, returned to golf after nearly 20 years, as she has signed up for US Senior Women’s Amateur qualifying. This is her second appearance at the event after last competing in 1992, when she progressed to match play.

Stricker carded 13 over 85 in her first round at Troon Country Club. She made her lone bogey on the par 3, 5th hole. Her first round consisted of nine bogeys, one double bogey, and one triple bogey.

She was quoted as saying via Wisconsin Golf:

"The wind was tricky, and I know it was for everyone. I don't know how that score stands, but I know I can improve on that."

Nicki has fair golf experience, as she is a former collegiate player at the University of Wisconsin. She has been a three-time Madison City women’s champion. She also caddied for Steve Stricker in his win at the 2021 US Senior Open. She also carried her husband's bag to SentryWorld, where he lost to Bernhard Langer.

Steve, who is currently in Rome as the US Ryder Cup Vice Captain, was in touch with his wife. He said as per Golf Digest:

"It’s pretty cool that she made it and is out there trying. I hope she can make it to match play and then see how far she can go. Really proud of her."

Stricker will be looking for a better day on Sunday, as she trails by 13 strokes behind Tara Joy-Connelly and Gigi Higgins, who shot 72. While Connelly shot four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey in her second round, Higgins shot two birdies and two bogeys.

How many titles has Steve Stricker won? Golfer's career wins explored

Here are all the wins registered by Steve Stricker:

PGA Tour:

1996 - Kemper Open

1996 - Motorola Western Open

2001 - WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

2007 - The Barclays

2009 - Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial

2009 - John Deere Classic

2009 - Deutsche Bank Championship

2010 - Northern Trust Open

2010 - John Deere Classic (2)

2011 - Memorial Tournament

2011 - John Deere Classic (3)

2012 - Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Canadian Tour:

1990 - Payless-Pepsi Victoria Open

1993 - CPGA Championship

Other wins:

1987 Wisconsin State Open (as an amateur)

1990 Wisconsin State Open

1991 Wisconsin State Open

1998 Wisconsin State Open

2000 Wisconsin State Open

2009 The Shark Shootout (with Jerry Kelly)

2013 CVS Caremark Charity Classic (with Bo Van Pelt)

2014 CVS Caremark Charity Classic (with Bo Van Pelt)

2017 QBE Shootout (with Sean O'Hair)

PGA Tour Champions:

2018 - Cologuard Classic

2018 - Rapiscan Systems Classic

2018 - Sanford International

2019 - Regions Tradition

2019 - U.S. Senior Open

2021 - Chubb Classic

2021 - Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

2022 - Regions Tradition (2)

2022 - The Ally Challenge

2022 - Sanford International (2)

2022 - Constellation Furyk and Friends

2023 - Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

2023 - Regions Tradition (3)

2023 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

2023 - American Family Insurance Championship

2023 - Kaulig Companies Championship (2)

2023 - Sanford International (3)