Golf commentator Brandel Chamblee is also a former golfer. A video of him practising his golf swing on a simulator recently made waves on social media.

Ad

Sporting a turquoise shirt and dark trousers, Chamblee could be seen working on his golf swing in an indoor gym. After completing the move, the camera held the frame on the simulator screen before panning it back on the analyst's face. He appeared to be grinning in the first video.

NUCLR Golf posted two videos of Brandel Chamblee practising his golf swing on their social media account. Fans went wild looking at them and rushed to the comment section.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not making it out of a Monday Q" one fan wrote.

"Stiff"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not bad for 62 years old." one fan appreciated.

"lots better than me!" another added.

"Not the anatomy of greatness"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why hes an announcer" one fan said.

"LIVid" another fan cracked a pun.

When Brandel Chamblee gave his analysis on the Genesis Invitational

Brandel Chamblee (Source: Getty)

Brandel Chamblee is quite vocal about his opinions regarding tournaments, players, latest golf news and even controversial subjects on his social media page. Recently, he gave his review of the nail-biting Genesis Invitational on his X account.

Ad

Calling it a "great weekend of golf", Chamblee wrote about Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy and Ludvig Aberg, who ranked third, second and first at Torrey Pines, respectively.

"What a great weekend of golf at the @thegenesisinv @PGATOUR. Scottie still looks rusty but finished 3rd thanks to great scrambling. McNealy has never looked better, increased speed and better iron play… and Aberg, who could be a megastar, birdies the last to get his 2nd win on Tour."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final round of the Genesis Invitational came down to the wire between Ludvig Aberg and Maverick McNealy. While the latter was in the lead early on Sunday, a bogey on his part, opened a window for Aberg to build a comeback into the game.

The Swede did that beautifully and managed to maintain his lead throughout the last round. He recorded four birdies in his final six holes. Aberg secured his second PGA Tour title by one stroke.

Scottie Scheffler, who was the undoubted star of the 2024 season, joined the action late this year. Incurring a freak hand injury on Christmas, he missed out on a major chunk of the early 2025 season. He made his much-awaited return to competitive golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback