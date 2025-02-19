Ludvig Aberg explains the "box breath" technique that helped him win the Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg recently secured a resounding win at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. The Swede recorded four birdies in his final six holes to win his second PGA Tour title.

Heading into the final round, Aberg was three strokes behind Round 3 leader Patrick Rodgers; he was placed third after Round 3. Maverick McNealy took a good lead in the final round at Torrey Pines. However, a bogey on the 14th gave Aberg a sliver of a chance to snatch the lead.

The 25-year-old made the most of the opportunity and eventually won the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Although his path to victory was a rollercoaster, Aberg managed to maintain his cool. After his win, he was asked on the DanOnGolfShow, whether he was a "meditation guy" and how he managed to stay this calm.

The ace golfer answered:

"No not necessarily. I did a lot of breathing today though, like intentionally."

The reporter chimed in wondering if Aberg did it "intentionally through the nose" to which the Swede replied:

"Yeah sort of like a box breathe."

When the reporter asked him what box breathing is, Aberg explained:

"It's like four in, pause for four seconds and it's hard. It's hard. I mean I am a class player and when things get low end up, I just tend to get faster. So I really have to sort of slow myself down,"

Ludvig Aberg has figured his way around intense situations and his win on Sunday, February 16, is proof of that. He carded a total score of 12-under at the Genesis Invitational. He was one stroke ahead of runner-up Maverick McNealy.

"Really proud of the way that I finished, it was really cool" - Ludvig Aberg on his Genesis Invitational victory

Ludvig Aberg at The Genesis Invitational2025 (Source: Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg had to fight for the title with Maverick McNealy in the final round of the Genesis Invitational; it had come down to the wire between the two. Aberg told the BBC about his win:

"It was awesome, it was a great fight. I felt like I was in control of the ball flight all day and really proud of the way that I finished, it was really cool."

After McNealy's bogey on the 14th, Aberg seized the opportunity to make a comeback by making par on the 12th. He hit three successive birdies, two pars, and finally lifted the title with a birdie putt. The golfer talked about the 12th par that changed the game.

"The (par) putt on 12 was big because I think at that point the lead was at 12 (under) and it was a putt to stay at eight. It was so much fun coming down the last few holes trying to win a tournament, it is a really special feeling," he added.

Aberg climbed up to World No. 4 after his win on Sunday.

