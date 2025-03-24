"Sucks to watch" - Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica gets honest about her husband's performances on the PGA Tour 

Adam Hadwin had a rough time at the 2025 Valspar Championship last week. The golfer missed the weekend cut after carding +5.

His wife, Jessica, wrote a blog Skratch detailing 30 context-free observations while at the tournament. She wrote about her observations from the pre-tournament phase up to Friday when Hadwin crashed out of the event.

Jessica had returned to her room on the 15th hole as she was freezing. She mentioned that she and their daughter, Maddox, gave Hadwin the "biggest hug" after he came back home. The couple watched the finale of the popular series, Severance, later on.

While Jessica stated that she was going to Kansas the next morning, the ace golfer would continue staying in Florida up until his next event when he will go to Houston. Talking about her husband's performance at the 2025 Valspar Championship, she wrote:

"Sucks to watch another rough go of golf for a guy that’s grinding so hard to get things straightened out on the course, but I know it’s coming."

Adam Hadwin will play next at the 2025 Houston Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place this week at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

When Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, abandoned trying to use the player family bathroom at the 2025 Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin and Jessica Hadwin in 2017 (Source: Imagn)

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, wrote down her 30 context free observations at the 2025 Valspar Championship on Skratch recently. Her details about last week were a mix of amusing stories and heartbreak.

Jessica wrote that on Thursday last week, she was trying to get into the player family bathroom on the 14th. However, an amusing train of thought made her "abandon" her task.

"Try to use the player family bathroom on 14. Struggle with the code on the lockbox. Start to panic about people wondering why I’m trying to break in the bathroom. Abandon task."

Caddies usually have the name of the golfer they are at the bag of printed on their bibs during golf tournaments. At the Valspar Championship last week, Adam Hadwin's caddy, Joseph Cruz bore the title, 'Jessica's Husband' on his bib.

Jessica Hadwin was sure to mention this precious moment in her list of observations. She wrote:

"Get to the course right as Adam’s group is teeing off and he says 'did you see Joe’s bib'. Joe’s bib is proudly displaying 'Jessicashusband' and I wonder if people will think we are in some sort of situationship."

Jessica had even shared this special happening on her social media page.

She further mentioned in her comment section that she had played no part in the idea of Cruz's bib bearing 'Jessica's Husband'.

