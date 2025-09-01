‘Summer’s not over yet’ for Jena Sims as she shows off photo shoot in bikini at Bermuda

Earlier this year, Jena Sims made her second straight appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The location of this shoot was in Bermuda. The Georgia native was photographed by Ben Watts in March 2025 during SI Swimsuit Week.

Bermuda provided the perfect setting for the photos. Known for its pink sand beaches and turquoise waters, the island is just 650 miles off the North Carolina coast. Jena Sims recently shared a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram story on September 1. She captioned her story:

“Summer’s not over yet.”

Jena Sims' post on her story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Jena Sims' post features six different bikini looks. It includes a blue one, a beige bikini with shell details. A white bikini with pearls attached to the top and bottom. Sims wore a mustard yellow monokini as well. Lastly, she wore two white colored bikinis with sequin details.

Sims shared pictures from SI’s 2025 swimsuit rollout. The shoot leaned into a mermaid-inspired look. The styling team combined shells, pearls, and soft fabrics with swimwear from brands such as Andi Bagus, Reina Olga, SAME, Lybethras, and Toxic Sadie. Hair was styled by Brian Buenaventura using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow, and Olaplex. Makeup artist Jodie Boland used products from Supergoop, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan, and Lil Fox Beauty.

Sims first joined the SI swimsuit as a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search. That victory earned her a debut in the 2024 edition, where she was named Rookie of the Year.

When Jena Sims shone in SI Swimsuit 2025, she talked about confidence and hard work

Back in May, Brooks Koepka’s wife and model Jena Sims gave fans a glimpse into her SI Swimsuit 2025 experience with a heartfelt Instagram post. The post featured a series of eight photos showing Sims in different swimwear at beautiful beach locations.

Jena Sims shared an Instagram post on May 13, reflecting on her experience. She captioned the post as:

“I worked my a* off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life—thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team,” Sims wrote.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue also featured several notable athletes, models, and social media personalities, including Nelly Korda, Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, Ilona Maher, Suni Lee, Brooks Nader, and Ellie Thumann. The cover was shared by actress Salma Hayek, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, model Lauren Chan, and gymnast-turned-social media star Olivia Dunne.

