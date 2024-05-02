Sungjae Im withdraws from 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson due to illness

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has seen a host of withdrawals over the last few days, with Sungjae Im the latest golfer to drop out of the tournament. Im announced his withdrawal from the tournament just a few hours before the event started at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas.

According to Underdog Golf, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, Sungjae Im has retired from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson due to illness. He will be replaced by Noh Seung-yul, a South Korean professional golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour.

Will Zalatoris was the first golfer to withdraw from the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson due to a flare up of his back injury. He was replaced by Nick Watney. Soon after, Jarred Jeter withdrew from the tournament with Bill Haas taking his place.

Sean O'Hair withdrew on the day of the event and was replaced by Russell Knox. However, in a bizarre turn of events, Knox also retired from the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson and was finally replaced by Scott Piercy.

The series of withdrawals at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has caught the golf world by surprise, with the total WDs now piling up to five.

Round 1 tee times and pairings for 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Following are the tee times and pairings for day 1 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

8:01 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

8:12 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

8:23 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

8:34 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

8:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

8:56 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

9:07 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

9:18 a.m. – Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:29 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:40 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick

9:51 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

10:02 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

1:00 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

1:11 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

1:22 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

1:33 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

1:44 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

1:55 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

2:06 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

2:17 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

2:28 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

2:39 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:50 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

3:01 p.m. – Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

3:12 p.m. – David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

Tee No. 10

7:50 a.m. – Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

8:01 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

8:12 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

8:23 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

8:34 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

8:45 a.m. – Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, S.Y. Noh

8:56 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

9:07 a.m. – James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

9:18 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:29 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

9:40 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

9:51 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Wilson Furr, Peter Kuest

10:02 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

1:00 p.m. – Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

1:11 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:22 p.m. – Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

1:33 p.m. – Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

1:44 p.m. – Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 p.m. – Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

2:06 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

2:17 p.m. – Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

2:28 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

2:39 p.m. – Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

2:50 p.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Björk

3:01 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

3:12 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasut

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which is being held from May 2 to 5, will boast a prize purse of $9.5 million and Jason Day is the defending champion.