Suspended PGA Tour professional & his brother back Grant Horvat against those calling him out

Grant Horvat was invited to play in the 2025 Barracuda Championship, but he has decided not to compete in the event. While his decision has received criticism, a suspended PGA Tour professional and his brother have backed the content creator.

Ad

A few weeks ago, Horvat was excited to make his debut in a Tour event at Truckee, USA. The golfer and content creator, who currently has 1.38 million subscribers on YouTube, wanted to film his time at the Barracuda Championship.

However, his filming plea was declined by the Tour, which led Grant Horvat to decline the sponsor's exemption. Suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan and his brother George Bryan IV (content creator duo Bryan Bros) recently took a stand for Horvat.

Ad

Trending

Amidst the waves of trolling or callouts that Grant Horvat is going through, Bryan Bros recently shared a post on their official X (previously Twitter) timeline that read:

"I understand where he’s coming from... He really does love golf and he also loves YT a whole heck of a lot."

"His mind is just wired for YT golf where we are wired to play pro golf... to call out someone truly as nice and great for the game as Grant is unnecessary...," they added.

Ad

Take a look at the full tweet by Bryan Bros on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bryan Bros' support for Grant Horvat comes months after the PGA Tour imposed an indefinite ban on Wesley Bryan following his brief stint. Just before the 2025 Masters, Wesley was a part of LIV Golf-backed The Duels: Miami, where he played against other pros in a nine-hole scramble event.

Shortly after the match was streamed on Grant Horvat's YouTube Channel, Wesley was banned by the PGA Tour. Horvat's PGA Tour debut currently remains uncertain, but the content creator has shared a positive note on this.

Ad

Grant Horvat shares his thoughts amidst PGA Tour event fiasco

Back when Horvat played with Scottie Scheffler, the PGA Tour pro advised the former to take the Barracuda Championship invite. Horvat took it, but the 2025 Creator Classic champ won't be swinging at Tahoe Mountain Club this week.

Grant Horvat recently shared his thoughts about the whole situation and said (via the Palm Beach Post):

Ad

"The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want film it."

The golf content creator also hoped that these strict PGA Tour regulations would change in the future. While sharing his gratitude for the fans, Horvat said:

Ad

"I am hopeful that this won’t always be the case. I would be honored to play in a PGA Tour event and bring you all along in the future."

Horvat is one of the most recognised golf-based content creators out there. On his YouTube Channel, he shares challenges, tutorials, and behind-the-scenes content. He has also collaborated with legendary golfers like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More