"Sweat pants are across the line", "Are there dress code rules on tour?": Fans react to Jason Day's final round outfit at Pebble Beach

Jason Day has attracted headlines every single time he has come out to play since last year. One of the main reasons for that is his bold fashion choices on the course.

After Day split with Nike, he signed a deal with rising apparel brand Malbon Golf in 2024. Soon after, he was seen sporting funky trousers and printed sweaters to tournaments.

Recently, he opted for an all-grey ensemble for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The talking point of the Australian golfer's outfit became his sweatpants. His sartorial choices have drawn ire as much as love. This time around as well, the opinions have been a mixed bag. 'Fore Play' podcast recently shared imgaes of Day from Pebble Beach on X.

Golf has traditionally been a very strict sport when it came to clothing. Some fans didn't like Day wearing sweatpants to a tournament and criticized the choice.

"I’m not usually “grumpy old man” golf. But sweat pants are across the line. Joggers were a reach even."

"Are there dress code rules on tour? Shocked they don’t allow shorts but do allow sweatpants."

"Alright this is getting out of hand. Sweatpants?" one fan wrote.

However, some fans appreciated the choice of trousers as they believed sweatpants to be a comfortable option.

"Imagine golfing comfortably and people complaining. We need more of this," one fan said.

"Seems fine to me. Idk why people care so much about what a grown man decides to wear. It’s not like it’s offensive," another added.

"Individualism. Love it," one fan commented.

"People make fun of me. I don’t care" - Jason Day

Jason Day at 2024 Masters (Source: Getty)

During an interview with GQ in September last year, Jason Day stated that he isn't really affected by people's reactions to his fashion choices. Instead, he has a good laugh seeing the memes and "funny" comments.

"I hear it out there all the time. People make fun of me. I don’t care. I’ve enjoyed people’s funny comments and also the memes. It’s freaking hilarious.”

Day was the first PGA Tour player to sign with Malbon Golf and has made waves since the first time he stepped on the greens wearing the brand. He stated to GQ:

"I learned pretty quickly that you didn’t really need to do much to shake it up,"

The 37-year-old has also gotten in trouble for wearing certain pieces at tournaments. Ahead of the second round at the Masters last year, he was asked to remove his vest bearing the Malbon logo.

Jason Day didn't protest against the request and did what was asked of him. He mentioned that he didn't even "ask for an explanation". He later auctioned it for $18,000 to aid his Brighter Days Foundation.

