Madelene Sagstrom has emerged as the winner of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025. The tournament concluded on Sunday, April 6, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

46th seed Sagstrom faced 13th seed Lauren Coughlin in the final match of T-Mobile Match Play and achieved a narrow victory of 1-Up. Sagstrom was sensational in the final match as she took a 4-up lead till the 6th hole. Coughlin rebounded and went 1-Up on the 12th hole. Eventually, Sagstrom regained the 1-Up lead on the 16th hole and finished in a thrilling contest.

Madelene Sagstrom took home $300,000 from a total prize purse of $2 million at the T-Mobile Match Play. Coughlin, the runner-up, won $189,207 for her performance. Ariya Jutanugarn, who lost in the semifinals, earned $121,718. while Angel Yin, who Sagstrom defeated in the semifinals, took home $121,718.

Ad

Trending

Eight players took home more than $50,000, and 34 players took home prize money in five figures. Since there was no cut at the T-Mobile Match Play, each player received prize money. The players tied at 58th place took home $5,121.

T-Mobile Match Play 2025 purse breakdown

Here's a look at the breakdown of the T-Mobile Match Play's $2 billion purse prize (as per Golfweek):

1. Madelene Sagstrom : 1st ($300,000)

: 1st ($300,000) 2. Lauren Coughlin : 2nd ($189,207)

: 2nd ($189,207) T3. Ariya Jutanugarn : SF ($121,718)

: SF ($121,718) T3. Angel Yin : SF ($121,718)

: SF ($121,718) T5. Stephanie Kyriacou : QF ($66,298)

: QF ($66,298) T5. Maja Stark : QF ($66,298)

: QF ($66,298) T5. Celine Boutier : QF ($66,298)

: QF ($66,298) T5. Angel Yin : QF ($66,298)

: QF ($66,298) T9. A Lim Kim : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Sei Young Kim : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Brooke Henderson : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Narin An : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Ashleigh Buhai : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Carlota Ciganda : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Nataliya Guseva : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T9. Mao Saigo : R16 ($35,932)

: R16 ($35,932) T17. Nasa Hataoka : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Esther Henseleit : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Haeran Ryu : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Hyo Joo Kim : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Sarah Schmelzel : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Jenny Shin : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Gaby Lopez : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Lucy Li : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Patty Tavatanakit : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Megan Khang : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T17. Yealimi Noh : GP ($22,300)

: GP ($22,300) T28. Nelly Korda : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Gabriela Ruffels : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Hira Naveed : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Chanettee Wannasaen : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Charley Hull : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Leona Maguire : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T28. Pajaree Anannarukarn : GP ($15,657)

: GP ($15,657) T35. Jennifer Kupcho : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Hye-Jin Choi : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Lydia Ko : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Yuna Nishimura : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Ayaka Furue : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Linnea Strom : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Andrea Lee : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Peiyun Chien : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Nanna Koerstz Madsen : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Jin Hee Im : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Moriya Jutanugarn : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Allisen Corpuz : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Grace Kim : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Ina Yoon : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Mi Hyang Lee : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Minjee Lee : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Albane Valenzuela : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T35. Yuka Saso : GP ($9,605)

: GP ($9,605) T53. Brittany Altomare : GP ($6,215)

: GP ($6,215) T53. Ruoning Yin : GP ($6,215)

: GP ($6,215) T53. Auston Kim : GP ($6,215)

: GP ($6,215) T53. Jin Young Ko : GP ($6,215)

: GP ($6,215) T53. Rose Zhang : GP ($6,215)

: GP ($6,215) T58. Danielle Kang : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Alexa Pano : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Bailey Tardy : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Somi Lee : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Amy Yang : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Jasmine Suwannapura : GP ($5,121)

: GP ($5,121) T58. Hinako Shibuno: GP ($5,121)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More