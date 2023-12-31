Tennis star Novak Djokovic urges for innovation amid speculation of LIV Golf-style rebel tour to challenge ATP and WTA

Novak Djokovic recently shared his thoughts on the future of tennis and reacted to rumours of a LIV Golf-style elite tennis tour.

The LIV Golf Series came into existence in 2021, and since then, it has lured dozens of golfers from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and other golf series around the world. A number of the world's top golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Cam Smith, left the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf series, which is supported by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

According to The Guardian, the ATP and WTA Tours could encounter challenges from a new tennis series that may be introduced as early as 2025. Recent reports claimed that Saudi Arabia could invest a huge amount in tennis as well, potentially luring many players on the ATP and WTA Tours with lucrative deals.

Ahead of the mixed-team United Cup tournament, Djokovic spoke candidly about the future of the sport possible rival series. The Serb stated that, given the sport's global appeal, a concerted effort must be made to engange the younger generation interested in tennis.

“I’m generally always supportive of improving the sport. I have said this many times before, that I think that tennis is not using its full potential. We are one of the most globally watched and popular sports in the world, but I think that we have been quite conservative and conventional in certain aspects, and that unfortunately hasn’t really been a great appeal to the younger audience," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 said that while the history of the sport must be respected, tennis must also adapt to modern times.

“I’m a big supporter of our history and tradition and everything, I think we should always nurture that. But I think we need to try to adjust to the modern times and try to understand what the younger audience wants and really make the tennis more appealing to that group," he added.

Although Djokovic acknowledged that he had heard about the rival tour rumors, he felt it was too soon to speculate given that there was still no substantial information about a new tennis series.

"So that’s in terms of general overview. And where I stand [on talk of a rebel tour], I have no idea what elite tour you’re talking about. I have heard rumours as well, but it is, I guess, still early stages and we didn’t see anything concrete out there," he said.

The introduction of LIV Golf was met with backlast from a large section of golf fans. The golf community criticized the circuit for sportswashing and weakening the integrity of the sport. In their no-cut tournaments, LIV Golf has changed the traditional 72-hole structure of golf competitions to a new 54-hole model with a limited field.

How much has the Public Investment Fund invested in LIV Golf?

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is said to have contributed $2 billion toward the establishment of LIV Golf, according to CNN Business. According to the outlet, the investment fund has a net worth of $650 billion and hopes to surpass $1 trillion in the near future.

In addition to golf, they have made investments in the video game industry and other prestigious American businesses. As per the Wikipedia page of the investment fund, they purchased American video game companies Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and Take-two Interactive in 2021.

