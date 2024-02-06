Tiger Woods' TGL League could not tee off in January 2024 as planned, due to the collapse of the building that will house the virtual course. However, the league has not stopped adding players, the most recent of which is likely to be Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman was presented this Tuesday (February 6), as apparently the fourth and last member of the Los Angeles Golf Club team. This was teased on the team's official Instagram account, by posting an image where the player's face is hidden.

The fact that Tommy Fleetwood was teased as the newest addition to Tiger Woods' TGL League has been received in the most varied ways by social media users.

Most of the responses have had a humorous tone to the team's attempt to "hide" the identity of their new player. Others have left their opinions about the TGL League as such.

One of the X (formerly Twitter) users, identified as Wayno, posted the following:

"TGL will never see the light of day."

Another, identified as Hasty, posted the following:

"John Daly making a comeback? Who is that guy lol"

The user identified as Donald Byrne, joked as follows:

"Jesus, is that you?"

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Tommy Fleetwood would likely join Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala to complete the Los Angeles Golf Club roster. It is only the second team to have all its players, after the Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

Boston Common Golf also had its four players, but the team lost one of its members following the departure of Tyrrell Hatton to LIV Golf.

What is the current status of the Tiger Woods' TGL League?

The Tiger Woods' TGL League was scheduled to tee off on January 4. However, the collapse of the dome of the building being built to host the event, called SoFi Center, forced a postponement of the inauguration until 2025.

The six franchises that will have teams in the Tiger Woods TGL League have been defined. They are Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, San Francisco Golf Club, Boston Common Golf and Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Currently 22 players are committed to the league, of the 24 needed to complete the rosters of the six teams. Tiger Woods himself heads the list of players, which includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, among others.

The Los Angeles and Atlanta teams already have full rosters. Boston has three players confirmed, while Tiger Woods is the only player announced so far as a member of the Jupiter Links team.

The league had already developed a format called Modern Match Play and had conceived of producing the event as a live television show with an audience on set. It was also planned to be broadcast on ESPN.