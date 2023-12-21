Lee Trevino has been playing golf professionally for over half a century now. The 84-year-old was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame during this period. He is also recognized as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Trevino currently has 92 professional wins to his name, which has been possible due to his work ethic and love for the game. Recently, the American golfer spoke at the PGA Tour Champions and revealed his daily routine.

Lee Trevino is grateful for golf and believes in living the best life. The 29-time PGA Tour winner wakes up every day at 6:30 am and goes for a walk with his French Bulldog, Yoda. Subsequently, he plays golf for a few hours and then takes multiple naps throughout the day.

Interestingly, Trevino also has a homemade gym at his disposal where he uses weights and various machines to keep himself fit. The veteran golfer hits the bed at 8:30 pm and repeats everything the next day.

"It's (golf) everything, It's absolutely everything. I go to the club, I hit balls at Pete D with David Graham. I stay healthy."

Lee Trevino added via X (formerly Twitter) @PGA Tour Champions:

"That's a great life. Thanks to Golf its the greatest life ever."

Lee Trevino no longer enjoys playing professional golf

After being a professional for more than 50 years, Lee Trevino has seen the game evolve. The Hall of Famer has been active for a long time now but his affection for the game is slowly waning.

Recently, the American golfer featured at the 2023 PNC Championship along with his son Daniel. Trevino has featured in every edition of the competition and hopes to do so in future due to the interesting father-son format of the event.

However, his love for professional golf isn't the same as it used to be and Trevino doesn't want to get involved with the game anymore. The 84-year-old revealed his reason for not playing professionally via the Palm Beach Post.

"I don't really care too much about going out and playing with four people and answering 19,000 questions about golf and giving them a lesson and doing all this goofy stuff."

Trevino added:

"And I'm not going to play by myself so I don't play at all."

Lee Trevino believes his putting isn't the same anymore and age is an important reason for that. Additionally, the 2-time Open Championship winner also gets easily frustrated on the course.