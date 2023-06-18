“Thanks for making him putt in the dark” – Fans react as Rickie Fowler lips out his par attempt on No. 18 at US Open 2023 Round 3

Rickie Fowler missed the chance to take the solo lead on the 18th hole of the US Open, round 3 when he dropped a stroke to equalize with Wyndham Clark at 10-under after 54 holes

Fowler was cruising to hold the solo lead at the US Open, as he was at 11-under after 17 holes. On the par-4, 499-yard 18th hole, he hit a 42-foot putter but missed a birdie by a narrow margin. Now he had a chance to close the round with the ball being just 3 feet, 7 inches away from the hole.

As Fowler hit the ball for a putt, it struck the hole edge and popped on the right, a couple of feet away from the hole. The disappointment was visible on his face with what just happened.

U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf Rickie Fowler lips out his par attempt on No. 18 to drop into a share of the lead through 54 holes. #USOpen

Fans had a mixed reaction to what just happened. Many didn't like the idea of playing the round so late in the evening that visibility was almost lost on the final few holes.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Thanks for making him putt in the dark"

"Went from near birdie to bogey that was a tough one."

Biff_Tannen5 @Biff_Tannen5 @usopengolf Went from near birdie to bogey that was a tough one.

"Brutal. NOBODY wants to see Wyndham Clark win this tournament"

Joe McCoy @MondoLife_ @usopengolf Brutal. NOBODY wants to see Wyndham Clark win this tournament

"probably half cuz it's in the dark? I dunno. weird tee times dudes."

TG @84Timmyg @usopengolf probably half cuz it's in the dark? I dunno. weird tee times dudes.

"I wish Azinger would just shut up!!! Better yet, go home and keep your relentless continuous obvious comments to your self."

ArtMetCommerce @ArtMetCommerce @usopengolf And @RickieFowler is out there right now signing autographs, total class act! Come on, Ricky! Bring it home!

"Classic Rickie. I’m sure he will find other ways to blow it tomorrow. He won’t win. Sadly."

"Get it together Rick ..I know you have it in you"

"Didn't have to show us this again. Not necessary."

"It’s DARK and so late in the day the marine layer is dense. What are YOU THINKING PGA??? Move up the starting times!!!!"

T. Randal @t_randal33611 @usopengolf It's DARK and so late in the day the marine layer is dense. What are YOU THINKING PGA??? Move up the starting times!!!!

"I'm not scared to fail" - Rickie Fowler ahead of the final round of the US Open

Rickie Fowler during the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Three

Rickie Fowler says he's not afraid of failing as he heads to the final round of the US Open 2023 as a joint leader.

Fowler redeemed himself this year after slipping out of the top 100 in the Original World Golf Rankings in 2022. After consistent performances throughout the season, he has really come close to claiming a title after four years. The 34-year-old shot a 70 on Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club to share the lead with Wyndham Clark.

Rickie Fowler said it would be 'huge' to win the Major Championship, and that too in front of his family and friends in Southern California. He added that he wasn't afraid of failing, as he had dealt with enough failures over the last few years.

"We have a chance tomorrow," he said. "I mentioned out there after going through the last few years, I'm not scared to fail. I've dealt with that. We're just going to go have fun, continue to try to execute, leave it all out there, see where we stand on 18."

Fowler is teed up alongside Clark to start the final round at 5:30 pm EST on Saturday.

