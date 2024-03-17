“That was flushed” - Max Homa’s shot almost hitting a section of fans at TPC Sawgrass sends golf fans into a frenzy

Max Homa scored no less than 9 strokes on the 14th hole of the third round at The Players Championship. However, his performance there will not be remembered only for what he carded, but for what he hit with his ball.

Homa shanked his fourth shot of the hole directly to where one of the numerous fans filming the moment was standing. The video recorded by the fan himself was posted on social media and has generated millions of views on all platforms.

Expand Tweet

Of course, many users have left their impressions of this moment. Most have wondered why such a large crowd was allowed to be so close to Max Homa.

A user of X (formerly Twitter) identified as "obesechickn" posted the following:

"That was flushed"

Expand Tweet

Another, identified as "John Lynch" opined the following:

"Why are people standing directly in his line"

Expand Tweet

X user "Joe Public," meanwhile, posted the following:

"Love a little natural selection in action"

Expand Tweet

Let's have a look at some other reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the video was released, the fans themselves reported that Max Homa's shot hit directly into a tree branch, although it is not clear if it also hit one of the fans. Those who assure that it did, also say that the hit fan is fine and that the shot had no major consequences.

The truth is that Max Homa's shot was so strong that it went through the fairway and ended up in the bunker located to the left of the fairway.

What happened to Max Homa on the 14th hole?

Max Homa sent his tee shot into the water on the 14th hole of the third round of The Players Championship. After taking a penalty stroke, he sent his third shot into the right rough and it was there that his now historic fourth shot occurred.

Homa had to execute his fifth shot from the bunker to the left of the fairway, with such bad luck that he sent it to the extension of the bunker itself. It was with his sixth shot that he found the fairway, leaving the ball 86 feet from the hole.

However, it would take another three strokes for Homa to holing the ball, as he missed an 11-foot putt. His final score on the par-4 465 yard 14th hole was 9.

Despite such an unfortunate performance on this hole, Homa finished the third round with a score of 2 over. It included six birdies and three bogeys, in addition to the quintuple bogey on the 14th.

Homa has already finished his performance in The Players Championship. His 72-hole score was even par, with 22 birdies, 12 bogeys, one double bogey and one quintuple bogey.