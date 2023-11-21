“That is the goal” - Stephen Curry on chances of him becoming a pro at the PGA Tour Champions Tour in the future

With a handicap of +2, Stephen Curry is a fantastic golfer. Besides his outing on the basketball court, he enjoys his time playing golf. The NBA superstar is an avid golfer and has plans to join the PGA Tour Champions Tour as well.

Recently, Steph Curry popped up on the "SmartLess" podcast where he opened up about his basketball career and also spoke about his love for golf. The podcast host, Jason Bateman, suggested Curry to join the Champions Tour after turning 50.

Bateman said:

"15 more years of training, you could be unstoppable on the Champions Tour if you want to do that at 50."

Replying to the host, Curry said:

"That is the goal for sure. I know in the golf world, there's a lot of celebrity and pro-am stuff and so you can scratch the competitive itch here and there."

Curry also admitted that he not only enjoys playing golf but also loves to watch it on his TV. Adding to his statement, he said:

"I am like the basketball that I have on my phone but on TV it's a golf channel."

The PGA Tour Champions shared a post on its X account on Stephen Curry's remark on playing golf professionally in future with a caption saying:

"See you at Q-School in 2038, @StephenCurry30 via @SmartLess podcast."

Stephen Curry won the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

NBA star Steph Curry had the taste of his maiden golf tournament victory earlier this year at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Championship.

The tournament was held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada on Sunday, July 16. He carded an eagle putt on the 18th hole to win the tournament. The 35-year-old registered a two-stroke victory over Mardy Fish.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament:

1. Steph Curry: 75

2. Mardy Fish: 73

3 Joe Pavelski: 66

4. Mark Mulder: 59

5. Aaron Rodgers: 56

6. Annika Sorenstam: 55

7. Derek Lowe: 53

8. Tony Romo: 51

T9. John Elway: 50

T9. Michael Pea: 50

11. Dell Curry: 48

T12. John Smoltz: 45

T12. Kevin Millar: 45

T14. Marshall Faulk: 43

T14. Jake Owen: 43

T14. Adam Thielen: 43

17. Vinny Del Negro: 42

18. Jack Wagner: 41

19. Brian Urlacher: 40

T20. Robbie Gould: 39

T20. Derek Carr: 39

T20. Harrison Smith: 39

Curry often participates in golf tournaments. He had also played at Capital One's The Match earlier in June. He teamed up with fellow NBA star Klay Thompson to play against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, Kelce and Mahomes won the tournament.