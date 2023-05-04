“That was obviously not fun to play” - Jason Day admits his vertigo issues returned at Masters 2023

Australian golfer Jason Day admitted on Wednesday that the vertigo problems he has been suffering from for some time have not left him. He also admitted that he was afflicted with vertigo during his participation in the 2023 Masters tournament.

Jason Day is in Charlotte, North Carolina, to participate in this weekend's Wells Fargo Championship. According to Golf Injury Report, these were his statements from the Quail Hollow Club, home of the event:

"Last round of the Masters I had vertigo, so that was obviously not fun to play in that final round. We had to finish our third round Sunday morning and then I was sitting in the caddie hut and that's when I got vertigo."

"I was supposed to play RBC (Heritage), that was on the schedule to play and then pulled out because of that and had to go back and run some tests.

"If it's a back, I understand, but I feel like I'm kind of beyond that now, which has been great because I worked really hard on it. I am under a lot more stress this year than what I was in previous years just because of where I am week in and week out."

He added:

"I've been playing a lot better so there's obviously more stress and when you have more stress, your immune system can get compromised and for me it was just unfortunate that happened in the last round. But I've had three weeks off and I feel like I'm getting a handle on it, which is good, so it will just take some time."

Jason Day: Facing vertigo

According to Golf Injury Report, Jason Day presumably suffered from vertigo during the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, the tournament immediately preceding The Masters.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA He goes on to admit that is was vertigo that he was dealing with at the Dell Match Play but didn't want people to talk about it. He said it was allergies but that turns out not to be true. Not the greatest news to hear right now. He goes on to admit that is was vertigo that he was dealing with at the Dell Match Play but didn't want people to talk about it. He said it was allergies but that turns out not to be true. Not the greatest news to hear right now.

Jason Day finished T5, defeating Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson, Victor Perez, and Collin Morikawa in a row. He was eventually defeated in the Quarterfinals Round by Scottie Scheffler.

Vertigo is a disorder of the vestibular system, which is responsible for regulating the sense of balance and spatial orientation. It occurs when there is a disturbance in the inner ear, the brain or the nerves that connect them.

The condition can have several causes, such as infections, trauma, tumors, medications, or stress. Symptoms can range from a sensation of movement or spinning of objects or one's own body, to severe vertigo that prevents standing or walking.

Jason Day has stated that he is working with the medical team to find a solution to his condition so that he can return to his highest level.

He has had a great career, with 12 victories on the PGA Tour. Jason Day has played 14 events this season, with six Top 10s as best performances. He also has 12 Top 25s and only two missed cuts.

Poll : 0 votes