"That is the one thing I’m worried about" - Max Homa's concerns grow about gambling in golf following BMW Championship heckler incident

Max Homa had an interesting interaction with a certain heckler during the BMW Championship. The 32-year-old golfer was having a decent third round along with Chris Kirk. During the final moments of the third round, a certain individual along with his associate started shouting at Kirk during his swing.

On the other hand, the same heckler was rooting for Homa to make his shot. Apparently, the heckler was supposedly drunk during the event. However, there was one thing certain - he was a gambler. Interestingly, he had put a $3 bet on Homa to make his shot.

The American golfer was visibly frustrated with the heckler and immediately called him out by calling him a clown. His caddie also did the same and was extremely vocal about the incident.

Max Homa shared his concern about betting in golf (via golf.com):

“I love that people can gamble on golf. But that is the one thing I’m worried about.”

He added:

“It’s just always something that’s on your mind. It’s on us to stay focused or whatever, but it’s just annoying when it happens.”

Nonetheless, Homa didn't let the heckler disrupt his interesting form throughout the BMW Championship and secured a T5 finish along with Brian Harman.

Max Homa believes the heckler was probably drunk and a loser

Gambling is turning out to be a big sensation in Golf and Max Homa has taken notice of that. The American golfer believes that hecklers like these can seriously disrupt the concentration required to play in the BMW Championship.

Additionally, Max Homa also called out the heckler and believes that he was drunk and possibly the biggest loser there is. He expressed his views on the situation after the end of the third round (via FoxNews):

"There was a probably drunk — I hope, for his case, or else he's just the biggest loser there is — but he was cheering and yelling at Chris for missing his putt short."

Homa added:

"And he kept yelling — one of them had $3 for me to make mine — and I got to the back of my backstroke, and he yelled, 'Pull it!' pretty loud."

As many states have legalized gambling in the country, the situation has started to become increasingly tense and many hecklers can seriously distract many players from making their shot. Golf is often touted as a quiet game requiring high concentration and dedication.