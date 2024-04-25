“That’s too bad, it breaks up golf!” – Fans react to Greg Norman’s ‘LIV Golf is separate’ comment amid the PIF - PGA Tour negotiations

Fans on social media have reacted to Greg Norman's comment regarding LIV Golf being a standalone entity, separate from the ongoing negotiation deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Last June, the American circuit announced a surprising merger with PIF, the financial backbone of LIV Golf. However, this controversial merger faced scrutiny from the government and underwent legal battles for several months.

Initially slated for finalization by the end of 2023, the deal was postponed to a later date. Earlier this year, prior to the Masters, the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors held a meeting with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Recently, Greg Norman claimed, "LIV is totally separate from that part of the negotiation."

Speaking of the negotiation deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, Norman said (via Flushing It Golf):

“I would love to give you insight but I don't have any. We at LIV are totally separate to that part of the negotiation. We at LIV are a standalone company being invested by the same investor interested in the game of golf.

"Now, this goes back 10 minutes ago what I said to Evin was investment dollars are flowing into the game of golf for the right reasons, not for the wrong reasons. Our investor wanted to invest into LIV because he loved the opportunity of the franchise model, what he could do with it and how we can build it out on a global platform," he added.

Expand Tweet

Flushing It Golf shared Norman's statement on the merger negotiation on its X (formerly Twitter) account. In the post's comments section, fans expressed their opinions on Norman's comment, with one stating that "it breaks up golf."

"That’s too bad. It breaks up golf!" commented a fan.

"Posturing. No way on current path to ever be profitable," wrote another fan.

"So LIV are a separate entity but their players want World Ranking points, play & cherry pick the best events on The PGA Tour & The DP World Tour? How about FOXTROT OSCAR???? Take your Circus & grow the game 12/14 times a year because that is what your players wanted. Less golf?" wrote another fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans reactions (Image via X/@flushingitgolf)

"72 holes is discussed" - Greg Norman on LIV Golf moving to a traditional 72-hole format

Since its inception, LIV Golf's format has been the talk of the town, generating controversies. The series follows a 54-hole, no-cutline format, which differs widely from the traditional 72-hole format of most golf series. However, this has had a major impact on the rankings of Saudi Circuit players, apparently causing them to miss the Majors.

Ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event, Greg Norman opened up about moving LIV to a traditional 72-hole format tournament in a press conference on Wednesday, April 24. The former Australian golfer assured that they were looking forward to making the series "better and better" and that the 72-hole format is being discussed.

Speaking of the format, Norman said (via ESPN):

"It's a great conversation to have. We will continue to have that conversation going forward. But we sit back and say, what value do we get on putting on television on Thursday? How do we build out in the future?

"There are things that we sit back and look at to see what is the most optimal solution to make this a better and better and better event, and 72 holes is discussed," he added.

Meanwhile, LIV golfers will tee off at this week's Adelaide event. The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, April 26, and conclude on Sunday, April 28, at the Grange Golf Club.