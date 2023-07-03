"That's where I have kind of my eyes" - Rickie Fowler eyes Ryder Cup return post his amazing victory at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic     

Rickie Fowler has set his eyes on the Ryder Cup, which will take place in September 2023, following his amazing triumph at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. At the PGA Tour event, the American golfer ended his winless record of 1,610 days.

Fowler fought his way into a three-way tie with Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa after shooting 68 in the final round. He won the PGA Tour event after defeating them in the playoff.

Rickie Fowler, fresh off his victory, is looking ahead to the 2023 Ryder Cup. In an interview on Sunday, July 2, Fowler stated:

“One of the main goals this year was to win. Outside of that was obviously playing well and doing what I've been doing to make it to the Tour Championship."

“One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team and that's still what we're focusing on right now," he added. "I’ve Been a part of a handful and they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes.”

Rickie Fowler made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and was a member of the winning team in 2016. He currently ranks 12th in predicted Ryder Cup points.

Following are the players for the Ryder Cup points based on their Rocket Mortgage Classic performance:

1 Scottie Scheffler: 25,091

2 Wyndham Clark: 13,166

3 Brooks Koepka: 9,362

4 Xander Schauffele: 8,353

5 Patrick Cantlay: 8,328

6 Max Homa: 7,650

7 Keegan Bradley: 7,421

8 Jordan Spieth: 7,299

9 Collin Morikawa: 7,116

10 Cam Young: 6,856

11 Sam Burns: 6,727

12 Rickie Fowler: 6,673

13 Justin Thomas: 6,346

14 Denny McCarthy: 6,021

15 Kurt Kitayama: 5,691

Rickie Fowler's 2023 PGA Tour result

Rickie Fowler has been on a roll since the start of the year. He had only missed the PGA Championship cut.

Due to his poor form, Fowler was unable to participate in the United States' dominating victory at Whistling Straight in 2021. However, he is optimistic about representing the American team in the Ryder Cup given his performance since the beginning of 2023.

The Ryder Cup 2023 will be held in Rome in September, and he has a few tournaments to participate in before the team event.

Rickie Fowler began the new year at The American Express and finished T54. He finished 11th at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, earning $210,975 in prize money.

He did, however, suffer with his performance at major events. Fowler failed to qualify for the Masters, which was contested in April and didn't compete in the PGA Championship, the year's second major.

In June, Fowler competed in the US Open, where he registered a tournament record for the lowest score and finished fifth. He subsequently competed in the Travelers Championship, finishing third, before winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2.

Here is Rickie Fowler's 2023 PGA Tour result:

The American Express

Position: T54

Prize money: $18,400.00

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T11

Prize money: $210,975.00

WM Phoenix Open

Position: T10

Prize money: $485,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

Position: T20

Prize money: $197,666.66

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T31

Prize money: $131,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T13

Prize money: $447,916.67

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Position: T17

Prize money: $219,909.09

Valero Texas Open

Position: T10

Prize money: $206,925.00

RBC Heritage

Position: T15

Prize money: $335,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T14

Prize money: $355,000.00

PGA Championship

Position: Missed the cut

Prize money:0

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T6

Prize money: $293,625.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: T9

Prize money: $545,000.00

U.S. Open

Position: T5

Prize money: $405,000.00

Travelers Championship

Position: T13

Prize money: $405,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: Winner

Prize money: $1,584,000.00

