What is inside Rickie Fowler's bag? 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner’s WITB explored

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, held at the Detroit Golf Club last week. His Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter helped him win the championship.

The American golfer began using the putter in January and has since improved his performance on the PGA Tour.

In an interview with Golf WRX earlier this year, Fowler remarked about the putter, saying:

"I was very shocked because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that. It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way.

"I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”

Rickie Fowler used a Cobra Aerojet Ls driver, and fairway woods at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Most of his golf gear was from Cobra while his putter was from Odyssey. He used TaylorMade's ball and Pride Tour velvet grips.

Rickie Fowler's golf equipment for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is listed below:

Driver

Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana prototype 70 X shaft.

Fairway Woods

Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (13.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green Graphene TX shaft, Cobra King LTDx LS (17.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LINQ White 8 shaft.

Irons

Specification: Cobra King Forged Tour (4-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cobra King MIM (54, 56, 58 degrees), with KBS 610 shafts.

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: TaylorMade TP5

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)

Rickie Fowler's performance at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler started the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie on the first hole. He canned four birdies on the front nine followed by four more birdies on back nine holes in the opening round. He carded six birdies, an ace and a bogey in the second round to finish with a score of 65.

Fowler entered the third round with a birdie on the second hole. He made three birdies on the front nine and six birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 64.

With a bogey-free final round, Fowler finished with a 24-under alongside Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. He won the event after playing in a playoff.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Winner: Rickie Fowler - $1,584,000

T2: Collin Morikawa - $783,200

T2: Adam Hadwin - $783,200

T4: Taylor Moore - $370,333

T4: Peter Kuest - $370,333

T4: Lucas Glover - $370,333

7: Adam Schenk - $297,000

8: Justin Lower - $275,000

T9: Aaron Rai - $222,200

T9: Brian Harman - $222,200

T9: Alex Noren - $222,200

T9: Peter Malnati - $222,200

T9: Stephan Jaeger - $222,200

T14: Chris Kirk - $160,600

T14: Taylor Pendrith - $160,600

T14: Carl Yuan - $160,600

T17: Chad Ramey - $129,800

T17: Cam Davis - $129,800

T17: Troy Merritt - $129,800

T17: Zecheng Dou - $129,800

T21: Nicolai Højgaard - $99,587

T21: Keegan Bradley - $99,587

T21: Max Homa - $99,587

T24: Sungjae Im - $73,480

T24: Dylan Wu - $73,480

T24: Davis Thompson - $73,480

T24: Vincent Norrman - $73,480

T24: MJ Daffue - $73,480

T29: Callum Tarren - $58,960

T29: Brett Stegmaier - $58,960

T29: Sam Bennett - $58,960

T29: Chez Reavie - $58,960

