What is inside Rickie Fowler's bag? 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 winner’s WITB explored

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, held at the Detroit Golf Club last week. His Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter helped him win the championship.
The American golfer began using the putter in January and has since improved his performance on the PGA Tour.
In an interview with Golf WRX earlier this year, Fowler remarked about the putter, saying:
"I was very shocked because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that. It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way.
"I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”
Rickie Fowler used a Cobra Aerojet Ls driver, and fairway woods at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Most of his golf gear was from Cobra while his putter was from Odyssey. He used TaylorMade's ball and Pride Tour velvet grips.
Rickie Fowler's golf equipment for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is listed below:
Driver
- Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana prototype 70 X shaft.
Fairway Woods
- Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (13.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green Graphene TX shaft, Cobra King LTDx LS (17.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LINQ White 8 shaft.
Irons
- Specification: Cobra King Forged Tour (4-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
Wedges
- Specification: Cobra King MIM (54, 56, 58 degrees), with KBS 610 shafts.
Putter
- Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Ball
- Specification: TaylorMade TP5
Grips
- Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)
Rickie Fowler's performance at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rickie Fowler started the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie on the first hole. He canned four birdies on the front nine followed by four more birdies on back nine holes in the opening round. He carded six birdies, an ace and a bogey in the second round to finish with a score of 65.
Fowler entered the third round with a birdie on the second hole. He made three birdies on the front nine and six birdies on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 64.
With a bogey-free final round, Fowler finished with a 24-under alongside Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. He won the event after playing in a playoff.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic:
Winner: Rickie Fowler - $1,584,000
T2: Collin Morikawa - $783,200
T2: Adam Hadwin - $783,200
T4: Taylor Moore - $370,333
T4: Peter Kuest - $370,333
T4: Lucas Glover - $370,333
7: Adam Schenk - $297,000
8: Justin Lower - $275,000
T9: Aaron Rai - $222,200
T9: Brian Harman - $222,200
T9: Alex Noren - $222,200
T9: Peter Malnati - $222,200
T9: Stephan Jaeger - $222,200
T14: Chris Kirk - $160,600
T14: Taylor Pendrith - $160,600
T14: Carl Yuan - $160,600
T17: Chad Ramey - $129,800
T17: Cam Davis - $129,800
T17: Troy Merritt - $129,800
T17: Zecheng Dou - $129,800
T21: Nicolai Højgaard - $99,587
T21: Keegan Bradley - $99,587
T21: Max Homa - $99,587
T24: Sungjae Im - $73,480
T24: Dylan Wu - $73,480
T24: Davis Thompson - $73,480
T24: Vincent Norrman - $73,480
T24: MJ Daffue - $73,480
T29: Callum Tarren - $58,960
T29: Brett Stegmaier - $58,960
T29: Sam Bennett - $58,960
T29: Chez Reavie - $58,960