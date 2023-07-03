Watch: Rickie Fowler’s hilarious Sports Center commercial featuring his ‘Sunday Orange’ resurfaces as he wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Rickie Fowler's winless drought ended on Sunday, July 2, when he won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. With a score of under 24, Fowler was tied with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin at the end of the fourth round. Three of them took part in the playoff, which Fowler won.

Fowler wore an orange dress in the final round on Sunday. He chose to wear an orange T-shirt and cap at Rocket Classic with white pants.

The PGA Tour recently posted a video of Rickie Fowler from a Sports Center commercial in which the golfer was dressed entirely in orange, with the caption saying:

"An ode to Sunday orange. This @RickieFowler @SportsCenter commercial is all-time."

The classic and humorous 30-second commercial debuted in 2013. Rickie Fowler and Sportscenter anchor John Anderson appeared in it.

In the video, Fowler, dressed in a bright orange dress, grabbed the orange-handled coffee pot, mistaking it for caffeinated instead of decaf. He then put orange juice into his cup, mistaking it for milk, and drank it. However, when he took a sip, he spewed everything out.

Long story short, the commercial showcased Rickie Fowler must be colorblind so he wears loud colors on the golf course.

Why does Rickie Fowler wear orange on Sundays?

Rickie Fowler's orange dress is quite popular. He is primarily recognized for his distinctive attire.

Flower mentioned that he dresses in bright color on the golf field because it is his style. It's one-of-a-kind. Furthermore, he wears it to represent Oklahoma State University, whose dress code is orange and black.

According to Reuters, Fowler first stated the rationale behind his uncommon attire during the 2010 Open Championship, saying:

"I started doing that while I was in school. Obviously, not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out there."

He also said that his Cowboys teammates wore orange and black outfits, which made them stand out among the others.

"A few of my Oklahoma state teammates wore the same colors, so at the time, it was a bit of a bonding thing," Fowler stated. "But nobody really does that on tour. I like to think of it as my own little personal style."

"I've always enjoyed having my own sense of style; it's just a fun way to stand out. It's fun to wear what I want to wear and show off," he added.

Rickie Fowler's performance at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler opened the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie on the first hole. He birdied the third and fourth holes back-to-back in the first round, then added four more on the back nine to finish with a 67 on Thursday, June 29.

On the second day, he ended with a score of 65 after making six birdies and an ace, followed by a third round of 64 and a bogey-free round on Sunday to tie the score with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. He won the trophy in a playoff after defeating Hadwin and Morikawa.

