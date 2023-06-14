“That’s just Brooks being Brooks” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s ‘see you at Travelers next week’ comment

Since Jay Monahan dropped the bombshell on the golf industry by announcing the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, it has been a heated topic of conversation in recent weeks. It caused quite a sensation in the golf world. Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, has remained untouched by the changes and is totally focused on his game at the year's third major.

Interestingly, in an interview prior to the start of the 2023 US Open, Koepka ignited a new storm by concluding the discussion by saying:

"See you at Travelers next week."

The Travelers Championship is a PGA event scheduled to take place next week.

A few minutes after the interview, someone at the LACC was heard remarking "Really Brooks", referring to his cheeky remark during the conference. Koepka returned the smile and moved his hand in a circular motion to mirror another stir in the pot.

The NUCLR Golf Twitter account announced the news, writing:

"Brooks Koepka ends his interview: 'Thanks, see you guys at Travelers next week.'

Fans replied in the comments section, discussing the personality of Brooks Koepka, who is well-known for his witty remarks.

"Thats Just Brooks Being Brooks. Just like Mel Brooks said in the movie, History of the World Part 1. Its Good to be the King," one user wrote.

Just like Mel Brooks said in the movie, History of the World Part 1.

Its Good to be the King..

While some speculated that LIV Golf may have swapped Brooks Koepka in exchange for 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, who is rumored to be joining the Saudi circuit.

"Liv golf has traded Brooks Koepka to the PGA Tour in exchange for Jon Rham."

Another wrote:

"Brooks is a natural born stand-up comedian."

"Brooks has got his swagger back," a user chimed in.

It is worth noting that Brooks Koepka is one of the favorites for this week's US Open, which begins on Thursday, June 15, and concludes on Sunday, June 18.

"I want to play well" - Brooks Koepka talks about the US Open

Brooks Koepka has wowed audiences with his performance at major tournaments. He won the 2023 PGA Championship in May after finishing second at the Masters, and then flew all the way to Los Angeles for the US Open.

The major competition will begin on June 15 with the first round. Brooks Koepka discussed his preparation during the tournament's pre-conference, saying:

"I haven't paid too much attention to it, honestly. I've been trying to prep for this week. I'm just trying to make sure I come into a major championship -- there's four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well."

Brooks Koepka will be partnered with current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy for the first round of the 123rd US Open. McIlroy and Koepka share a healthy bond and they played together during the practice round of the 2023 Masters in April while he was joined by Jon Rahm at the 2023 US Open practice round.

