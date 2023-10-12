“That's really different to most tournaments” - Cameron Smith highlights the ‘energetic’ atmosphere with music at LIV Golf events

Cameron Smith will be seen in action at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event this week. The tournament is the final event of the season and after this golfers will head for the Miami Team Championship, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Smith spoke about the energetic atmosphere of the tournament. Speaking about the LIV Golf events, Smith said (via NUCLR Golf):

“The music, I've said this before, I think the golf has a heartbeat -- the course, sorry, has a heartbeat, and it's a really energetic environment, which is something that's really different to most tournaments…”

The 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event will start with the first round on Friday, October 13 at the King Abdullah Economics City. The grand finale will take place on Sunday, October 15.

When will Cameron Smith tee off at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah?

LIV Golf events have a shotgun start, meaning all the players will tee off at the same time. The tournament will start at 12:15 p.m. local time in Saudi Arabia.

Cameron Smith will tee off on the first hole of the golf course with Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau.

Patrick Reed will tee off with Brooks Koepka and Branden Grace on the second hole followed by Dustin Johnson, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz on the third hole.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event:

Hole #1 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Talor Gooch

Hole #2 Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace

Hole #3 Dustin Johnson, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Hole #4 Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein

Hole #6 Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland, Joaquin Niemann

Hole #7 Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez

Hole #8 Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey

Hole #9 Chase Koepka, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim

Hole #10 Lee Westwood, Jediah Morgan, James Piot

Hole #11 Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole #12 Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield

Hole #14 Scott Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, Thomas Pieters

Hole #15 Danny Lee, Kevin Na, David Puig

Hole #16 Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak

Hole #17 Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele

Hole #18 Charles Howell II, Dean Burnmester, Carlos Ortiz

With the conclusion of the LIV Golf Jeddah event, players will head for the 2023 Miami Team event which will take place from October 20 to October 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Doral, Florida.