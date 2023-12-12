"That's a shame!" - Fans react to Tony Finau saying he’s excited for new PGA Tour season despite LIV Golf rumors

Tony Finau's decision to remain on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season has disappointed fans. Rumors abound about the American golfer's possible transfer to LIV Golf over the past few weeks.

Following Jon Rahm's departure from the PGA Tour to the Saudi circuit, Finau was rumored to be considered a defect for LIV. Finau, however, clarified everything in a post on Instagram on Monday, December 11.

The former World No. 9 declared he would participate in the 2024 PGA Tour season. After winning his sixth PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open in 2023, Finau expressed satisfaction with his performance. He was excited to carry on with the Tour and add additional accolades to his achievements.

"I'm excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour! And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston!" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

NUCLR Golf posted Tony Finau's remark on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"#NOT LEAVING: Despite rumours, Tony Finau says he’s not going to LIV GOLF: “I'm excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”@FinauLegion."

Expand Tweet

Fans, however, expressed dissatisfaction with Tony Finau's choice, saying they have been hoping for him to compete with the 'good guys' (LIV golfers). One user commented:

"That's a shame! Was hoping he was going to the good guys!"

Expand Tweet

"Liv offered him 90 mill hold out for another 20," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Big mistake on his part," jotted another user.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Finau's performance on the 2023 PGA Tour

Finau has enjoyed a successful 2023 season on the PGA Tour. He started his journey with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished in the T7 position. Finau scored the T16 position at The American Express before settling for T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He won one tournament on the PGA Tour in 2023 at the Mexico Open and recorded three top-10 finishes.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Tony Finau played on the PGA Tour in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7

The American Express: T16

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

WM Phoenix Open: T14

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Masters Tournament: T26

RBC Heritage: T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1

Wells Fargo Championship: T23

PGA Championship: T72

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

U.S. Open: T32

Travelers Championship: T45

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: T7

FedEx St. Jude Championship: 64

BMW Championship: T37

TOUR Championship: T20

Hero World Challenge: T4

Grant Thornton Invitational: T4