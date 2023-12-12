"That's a shame!" - Fans react to Tony Finau saying he’s excited for new PGA Tour season despite LIV Golf rumors

Tony Finau's decision to remain on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season has disappointed fans. Rumors abound about the American golfer's possible transfer to LIV Golf over the past few weeks.
Following Jon Rahm's departure from the PGA Tour to the Saudi circuit, Finau was rumored to be considered a defect for LIV. Finau, however, clarified everything in a post on Instagram on Monday, December 11.
The former World No. 9 declared he would participate in the 2024 PGA Tour season. After winning his sixth PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open in 2023, Finau expressed satisfaction with his performance. He was excited to carry on with the Tour and add additional accolades to his achievements.
"I'm excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour! And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston!" he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.
NUCLR Golf posted Tony Finau's remark on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:
"#NOT LEAVING: Despite rumours, Tony Finau says he’s not going to LIV GOLF: “I'm excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”@FinauLegion."
Fans, however, expressed dissatisfaction with Tony Finau's choice, saying they have been hoping for him to compete with the 'good guys' (LIV golfers). One user commented:
"That's a shame! Was hoping he was going to the good guys!"
"Liv offered him 90 mill hold out for another 20," wrote another fan.
"Big mistake on his part," jotted another user.
Here are more fan reactions:
Tony Finau's performance on the 2023 PGA Tour
Finau has enjoyed a successful 2023 season on the PGA Tour. He started his journey with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he finished in the T7 position. Finau scored the T16 position at The American Express before settling for T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
He won one tournament on the PGA Tour in 2023 at the Mexico Open and recorded three top-10 finishes.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Tony Finau played on the PGA Tour in 2023:
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: T7
- The American Express: T16
- Farmers Insurance Open: T9
- WM Phoenix Open: T14
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T19
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17
- Masters Tournament: T26
- RBC Heritage: T31
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1
- Wells Fargo Championship: T23
- PGA Championship: T72
- Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT
- U.S. Open: T32
- Travelers Championship: T45
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT
- The Open Championship: CUT
- 3M Open: T7
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: 64
- BMW Championship: T37
- TOUR Championship: T20
- Hero World Challenge: T4
- Grant Thornton Invitational: T4