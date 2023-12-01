"That a team is worth $300M? No" - Fans react to rumors of Jon Rahm signing with LIV for a big fat paycheck

Jon Rahm received a massive contract worth around $600 million from LIV Golf, which is financially funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Spanish golfer's deal with the series is done and will probably be announced by next week.

As per a recent report by LIV Golf updates, the 2023 Masters winner will receive $600 million along with team equity to join LIV Golf. He will be paid $300 million in total signing bonus and the rest will be paid over the life of the contract, which is reported to expire in 2029.

The outlet also stated that Rahm is likely to join Sergio Garcia's Fireball GC but he would be opting to captain his team.

NUCLR Golf recently shared details of Rahm's rumored contract on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"#MORE details on the rumored Jon Rahm signing with LIV, per @LIVGolfUpdates: - Contract runs through 2029. - $300m total signing bonus - paid over life of contract. - Given option to join Fireballs GC but opting to captain his own team - Rumored $600m figure included team equity."

Several fans swamped to the comments section to express their opinion on the deal as many were shocked to learn about the worth of the team. One user commented:

"That a team is worth $300M? No."

"The deal is $300mm then if true, not including some fake “equity value” nobody can verify," commented another fan.

"Another chess move to profitability," wrote another user.

Jon Rahm's earnings in 2023

Rahm's reported move to LIV Golf created a shocking wave in the golf community, considering he has enjoyed an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2023. The Spanish golfer has won four tournaments this season.

Having started the new year with victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rahm continues to dominate the golf course throughout the season, including two back-to-back victories at PGA Tour events. He has been one of the highest earners on the PGA Tour in 2023.

According to Spotrac, Rahm has won $21 million in prize money this year, which includes $16 million from official tournaments and $112K from unofficial tournaments.

Rahm has added $670,000 to his earnings after finishing in T18 at the FedEx Cup season-ending Tour Championship. He won $2,700,000 in prize money from the Sentry Tournament of Champions and $1,440,000 from The American Express.

He also won the 2023 Genesis Invitational Championship and earned $3,600,000 in prize money. He had only missed the cut in one tournament this season and recorded six top-10 finishes.

Here are Jon Rahm's earnings in 2023 (as per PGA Tour):

The American Express: $1,440,000.00

Farmers Insurance Open: $282,750.00

WM Phoenix Open: $1,380,000.00

The Genesis Invitational: $3,600,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: $70,028.57

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament: $3,240,000.00

RBC Heritage: $335,000.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta: $839,300.00

PGA Championship: $37,625.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: $275,500.00

U.S. Open: $435,018.00

The Open Championship: $1,084,625.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship: $88,000.00

BMW Championship: $139,000.00