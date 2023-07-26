The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship odds explored ft. Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Rose Zhang and more

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The penultimate women’s major championship of the season will feature a 132-player field, competing for the $6.5 million purse on offer.

Being a major and the LPGA Tour's long-standing events, the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among its top contenders. Defending champion Brooke Henderson will be headlining the field alongside the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang, among others.

Despite having a stacked field, World no.8 Hyo Joo Kim is the favorite to win the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. According to GNN, the 28-year-old South Korean golfer comes into the weekend in France with 12-1 odds.

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship odds

The Amundi Evian Championship defending champion Brooke Henderson comes into the week in great form. Despite having three top-15 finishes in her last four starts, including the US Women’s Open, Henderson sits 15th on the updated odds list with 33-1 odds. Hyo Joo Kim is the clear betting favorite for the weekend. She is followed by Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang with 16-1 odds each.

Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin are the rest of the best with 18-1 odds. Atthaya Thitikul (22-1), Minjee Lee (22-1), Ayaka Furue (25-1), Linn Grant (28-1) and Charley Hull (30-1) are some other big names to watch at the Evian Resort Golf Club this weekend.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship (As per GNN):

Hyo Joo Kim - 1200

Leona Maguire - 1600

Rose Zhang - 1600

Jin Young Ko - 1800

Nelly Korda - 1800

Xiyu Lin - 1800

Atthaya Thitikul - 2200

Minjee Lee - 2200

Ayaka Furue - 2500

Jiyai Shin - 2800

Linn Grant - 2800

Nasa Hataoka - 2800

Charley Hull - 3000

Allisen Corpuz - 3300

Brooke Henderson - 3300

Carlota Ciganda - 3300

Hye Jin Choi - 3300

Ruoning Yin - 3300

Georgia Hall - 4000

Hae Ran Ryu - 4000

Lydia Ko - 4000

Miyuu Yamashita - 4000

Yuka Saso - 4000

Cheyenne Knight - 4500

Jennifer Kupcho - 5000

Megan Khang - 5000

Ashleigh Buhai - 5500

Celine Boutier - 5500

Anna Nordqvist - 6000

Danielle Kang - 6000

Maja Stark - 6000

Somi Lee - 6000

Ariya Jutanugarn - 6500

Grace Kim - 6500

Hannah Green - 6500

Lilia Vu - 6500

Min Ji Park - 6500

Sei Young Kim - 6500

Su Ji Kim - 6500

Aditi Ashok - 7000

Amy Yang - 7000

Angel Yin - 7000

Madelene Sagstrom - 7000

Chisato Iwai - 8000

In Gee Chun - 8000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 8000

Albane Valenzuela - 10000

Jenny Shin - 10000

Ally Ewing - 11000

Stephanie Kyriacou - 11000

Eun-Hee Ji - 12500

Gaby Lopez - 12500

Na Rin An - 12500

Perrine Delacour - 12500

Celine Herbin - 15000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 15000

More details on the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.