The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship odds explored ft. Nelly Korda, Hyo Joo Kim, Rose Zhang and more

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The penultimate women’s major championship of the season will feature a 132-player field, competing for the $6.5 million purse on offer.
Being a major and the LPGA Tour's long-standing events, the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among its top contenders. Defending champion Brooke Henderson will be headlining the field alongside the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang, among others.
Despite having a stacked field, World no.8 Hyo Joo Kim is the favorite to win the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. According to GNN, the 28-year-old South Korean golfer comes into the weekend in France with 12-1 odds.
The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship odds
The Amundi Evian Championship defending champion Brooke Henderson comes into the week in great form. Despite having three top-15 finishes in her last four starts, including the US Women’s Open, Henderson sits 15th on the updated odds list with 33-1 odds. Hyo Joo Kim is the clear betting favorite for the weekend. She is followed by Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang with 16-1 odds each.
Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and Xiyu Lin are the rest of the best with 18-1 odds. Atthaya Thitikul (22-1), Minjee Lee (22-1), Ayaka Furue (25-1), Linn Grant (28-1) and Charley Hull (30-1) are some other big names to watch at the Evian Resort Golf Club this weekend.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship (As per GNN):
- Hyo Joo Kim - 1200
- Leona Maguire - 1600
- Rose Zhang - 1600
- Jin Young Ko - 1800
- Nelly Korda - 1800
- Xiyu Lin - 1800
- Atthaya Thitikul - 2200
- Minjee Lee - 2200
- Ayaka Furue - 2500
- Jiyai Shin - 2800
- Linn Grant - 2800
- Nasa Hataoka - 2800
- Charley Hull - 3000
- Allisen Corpuz - 3300
- Brooke Henderson - 3300
- Carlota Ciganda - 3300
- Hye Jin Choi - 3300
- Ruoning Yin - 3300
- Georgia Hall - 4000
- Hae Ran Ryu - 4000
- Lydia Ko - 4000
- Miyuu Yamashita - 4000
- Yuka Saso - 4000
- Cheyenne Knight - 4500
- Jennifer Kupcho - 5000
- Megan Khang - 5000
- Ashleigh Buhai - 5500
- Celine Boutier - 5500
- Anna Nordqvist - 6000
- Danielle Kang - 6000
- Maja Stark - 6000
- Somi Lee - 6000
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 6500
- Grace Kim - 6500
- Hannah Green - 6500
- Lilia Vu - 6500
- Min Ji Park - 6500
- Sei Young Kim - 6500
- Su Ji Kim - 6500
- Aditi Ashok - 7000
- Amy Yang - 7000
- Angel Yin - 7000
- Madelene Sagstrom - 7000
- Chisato Iwai - 8000
- In Gee Chun - 8000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 8000
- Albane Valenzuela - 10000
- Jenny Shin - 10000
- Ally Ewing - 11000
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 11000
- Eun-Hee Ji - 12500
- Gaby Lopez - 12500
- Na Rin An - 12500
- Perrine Delacour - 12500
- Celine Herbin - 15000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 15000
More details on the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.