The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 2, at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $8.2 million purse.

The field for the fifth tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule will be headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala. In total, the event will have five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Being played in its originally intended slot in the PGA Tour schedule, the World Wide Technology Championship will have several golfers compete for their 2024 Tour status as well.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship field

Cameron Young, 17th in OWGR, is the highest-ranked player on the World Wide Technology Championship field. He is followed by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, and Chris Kirk.

Theegala is dubbed as the event favorite by many after topping the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the weekend.

Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is another top name for the event. The 24-year-old Swede followed Theegala on the power rankings, with top odds to win. Akshay Bhatia, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Suh are other names to watch in Mexico.

Interestingly, the World Wide Technology Championship will also see the return of fan favorite Micheal Block to the PGA Tour.

Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field:

17 - Cameron Young

29 - Sahith Theegala

32 - Lucas Glover

34 - Emiliano Grillo

47 - Chris Kirk

Here is the complete World Wide Technology Championship field:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Isidro Benitez

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Billy Davis

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Hunter Epson

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Kensei Hirata

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryo Ishikawa

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Jeffrey Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Peter Knade

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Chris Naegel

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.