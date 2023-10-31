The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 2, at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $8.2 million purse.
The field for the fifth tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule will be headlined by the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala. In total, the event will have five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
Being played in its originally intended slot in the PGA Tour schedule, the World Wide Technology Championship will have several golfers compete for their 2024 Tour status as well.
2023 World Wide Technology Championship field
Cameron Young, 17th in OWGR, is the highest-ranked player on the World Wide Technology Championship field. He is followed by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, and Chris Kirk.
Theegala is dubbed as the event favorite by many after topping the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the weekend.
Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is another top name for the event. The 24-year-old Swede followed Theegala on the power rankings, with top odds to win. Akshay Bhatia, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Suh are other names to watch in Mexico.
Interestingly, the World Wide Technology Championship will also see the return of fan favorite Micheal Block to the PGA Tour.
Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field:
- 17 - Cameron Young
- 29 - Sahith Theegala
- 32 - Lucas Glover
- 34 - Emiliano Grillo
- 47 - Chris Kirk
Here is the complete World Wide Technology Championship field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Isidro Benitez
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Billy Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Hunter Epson
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Kensei Hirata
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Jeffrey Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Peter Knade
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Chris Naegel
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.