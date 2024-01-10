The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship promises fun fan experiences and elevated hospitality

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship is scheduled to take place at Bradenton Country Club in Florida from January 25-28, 2024. This year, the event is set to offer not just a competitive tournament but also an upgraded fan experience.

Throughout the four days of the LPGA Drive On Championship at the award-winning Donald Ross golf course, fans can partake in various activities for an enriched experience.

From clicking pictures to participating in golfing challenges, golf lovers can truly enjoy their time on the course. Some of the fun activities fans can experience include:

Witness talented golfers including Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, and others at the LPGA Drive On Championship by buying the event tickets.

Engage in the Long-Putt Challenge and discover who can successfully sink the longest putt.

Do you wish to sip some of the best cocktails? Fans can visit Tito’s Trailer and check out some of the coolest stuff there.

Photogenic fans can stop at the Fan Photo Booth.

A sneak peek into the LPGA Drive On Championship tickets and other details

The LPGA Drive On Championship was officially launched in 2020 on the LPGA Tour. Following this, it is been played every year. This tournament, which is the second event of this year's LPGA schedule, is going to be slated between January 25-28, 2024.

Fans planning to buy tickets for the event can purchase it from SeatGeek.com. Tickets for the same are available for as low as $30 and can go up to $40 for general admission and $225 for hospitality.

With hospitality tickets, attendees gain access to an open-air structure located at the 17th green of the golf course. Moreover, visitors can enjoy amenities like an open bar and a variety of lunch and snack options.

Additionally, military tickets are also available at https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/lpga-drive-on-championship/tickets for both current and former members of the U.S. Military.

This edition will feature 120 players who will be playing for a whopping prize pool of $1.75 million. Last year, the French Professional golfer, Celine Boutier clinched the tournament trophy after winning in a playoff round against the English Professional golfer Georgia Hall at the Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon.

Here are the winners of the past five seasons of the LPGA Drive On Championship:

Danielle Kang: 2020

Ally McDonald: 2020

Austin Ernst: 2021

Leona Maguire: 2022

Celine Boutier: 2023