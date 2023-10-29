How many wins does Celine Boutier have? LPGA golfer’s record explored

Celine Boutier, the French golfer, showcased her talents yet again in a thrilling showdown at the Maybank Championship held from October 26 to 29, 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia.

Celine Boutier finished the tournament in a tie for first place with none other than Atthaya Thitikul, the rising golf star from Thailand. Both players demonstrated incredible skill, registering a score of 267 — 21 shots below par.

The Frenchwoman prevailed in a nine-hole playoff to secure her sixth career LPGA Tour win.

Celine Boutier's impressive career in golf so far

With this thrilling victory fresh in our minds, let's delve into Boutier's rich tournament history, exploring her journey of triumphs and challenges in the sport.

LPGA Wins

Celine Boutier's rise to prominence on the LPGA Tour has been nothing short of remarkable. Among her victories are the following:

ISPS Handa Vic Open (10 Feb 2019): Celine Boutier won with a winning score of 281 (-8) and a 2-stroke advantage over her competitors.

ShopRite LPGA Classic (3 Oct 2021): Celine Boutier claimed victory with a stellar score of 199 (−14), narrowly edging out her rivals by 1 stroke.

LPGA Drive On Championship (26 Mar 2023): Boutier defeated difficult competition in a thrilling playoff, winning with a score of 268 (-20).

Evian Championship (30 Jul 2023): Boutier's dominance was on full display as she clinched the title with a commanding 6-stroke lead, finishing with a score of 270 (−14).

Women's Scottish Open (6 Aug 2023): Boutier's expertise shone through once again, securing her victory with a 2-stroke lead and a score of 273 (−15).

Ladies European Tour Victories:

Boutier's success extended beyond the LPGA Tour, with important victories on the Ladies European Tour:

Sanya Ladies Open (18 Nov 2017): Boutier showed off her skills, winning with a 4-stroke lead at 204 (−12)

Australian Ladies Classic (9 Sep 2018): Boutier showcased her skills, securing a 2-stroke victory with a score of 278 (−10).

Lacoste Ladies Open de France (18 Sep 2021): Boutier's talent shone brightly as she claimed victory with a 1-stroke lead and a score of 202 (−11).

Boutier's talent shone brightly as she claimed victory with a 1-stroke lead and a score of 202 (−11). Evian Championship (30 Jul 2023): Boutier continued her winning streak, triumphing with a commanding 6-stroke lead and a score of 270 (−14).

Boutier continued her winning streak, triumphing with a commanding 6-stroke lead and a score of 270 (−14). Women's Scottish Open (6 Aug 2023): Boutier won with a 2-stroke lead and a score of 273 (-15).

Symetra Tour Wins:

Boutier's early triumphs on the Symetra Tour demonstrated her potential to become a golf industry rising star:

Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic (14 May 2017): Boutier won a playoff match with a score of 278 (−10), demonstrating her tenacity.

Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge (9 Sep 2017): Boutier's adroit play earned her a 1-stroke victory with a score of 273 (−11).

Major Wins:

Boutier's most recent major victory came in the Evian Championship in 2023 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Boutier, who had a 3-stroke lead after 54 holes, finished with a score of 270 (14), earning victory by a 6-stroke margin over Canada's Brooke Henderson.