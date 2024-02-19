“The ball has to move” - Rules Analyst Mark Dusbabek, Jim Nantz shuts down controversy over Hideki Matsuyama's alleged foul on 17

During the remarkable comeback final round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 on Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama found himself caught up in an alleged controversy, which the analysts on TV, however, quickly quashed.

Starting the day six strokes back, Matsuyama carded a 9-under-62 in the final round to win the Genesis Invitational. He claimed his ninth title on the PGA Tour, defeating Will Zalatoris and Luke List by three shots.

However, after 16 holes, he remained close to Zalatoris, and the outcome could have gone either way in the next two holes. On the par-5 17th, he sank a birdie, while Zalatoris ended up with a par.

During the 17th hole, the Japanese star golfer was on the verge of receiving a penalty when his club appeared to move the ball from its original position. However, several close-ups by the broadcasters clarified that he hadn't violated Rule 9.4b of the Rules of Golf, which would have resulted in a one-stroke penalty.

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz discussed the incident with rules and review analyst Mark Dusbabek, both of whom rejected the allegations that Matsuyama had violated any rule.

"Yes Jim, the ball did not move," said Dusbabek. "The ball just shifted a little bit, but it stayed in its same position. The ball has to move to a different position, up, down, to the side, it doesn't matter. It just didn't move its position."

How much money did Hideki Matsuyama bag for his Genesis Invitational win? Payout explored

Hideki Matsuyama won $4 million for winning the Genesis Invitational 2024, which was one of the eight Signature events with the highest prize money on the PGA Tour. Here's the complete payout for the event:

1. Hideki Matsuyama (-17): $4,000,000

T2. Luke List (-14): $1,800,000

T2. Will Zalatoris (-14): $1,800,000

T4. Adam Hadwin (-13): $866,667

T4. Xander Schauffele (-13): $866,667

T4. Patrick Cantlay (-13): $866,667

7. Harris English (-12): $700,000

8. Tom Hoge (-11): $646,000

9. Jason Day (-9): $600,000

T10. Sam Burns (-8): $455,000

T10. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $455,000

T10. Scottie Scheffler (-8): $455,000

T10. Eric Cole (-8): $455,000

T10. Adam Svensson (-8): $455,000

T10. J.T. Poston (-8): $455,000

T16. Byeong Hun An (-7): $329,000

T16. Max Homa (-7): $329,000

T16. Cameron Young (-7): $329,000

T19. Collin Morikawa (-6): $251,400

T19. Ludvig Åberg (-6): $251,400

T19. Viktor Hovland (-6): $251,400

T19. Adam Scott (-6): $251,400

T19. Tony Finau (-6): $251,400

T24. Lee Hodges (-5): $164,857

T24. Tom Kim (-5): $164,857

T24. Rory McIlroy (-5): $164,857

T24. Russell Henley (-5): $164,857

T24. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5): $164,857

T24. Beau Hossler (-5): $164,857

T24. Corey Conners (-5): $164,857

T31. Taylor Moore (-4): $123,000

T31. Séamus Power (-4): $123,000

T31. Brendon Todd (-4): $123,000

T31. Mackenzie Hughes (-4): $123,000

T35. Rickie Fowler (-3): $106,500

T35. Lucas Glover (-3): $106,500

T37. Sahith Theegala (-2): $96,500

T37. Ben Griffin (-2): $96,500

T39. Nicolai Højgaard (-1): $82,000

T39. Gary Woodland (-1): $82,000

T39. Denny McCarthy (-1): $82,000

T39. Nick Taylor (-1): $82,000

T39. Kurt Kitayama (-1): $82,000

T44. Emiliano Grillo (E): $62,400

T44. Si Woo Kim (E): $62,400

T44. Andrew Putnam (E): $62,400

T44. Sungjae Im (E): $62,400

T44. Brian Harman (E): $62,400

49. Cam Davis (+2): $54,000

50. Charley Hoffman (+4): $52,000

51. Chase Johnson (+5): $51,000