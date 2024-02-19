“The ball has to move” - Rules Analyst Mark Dusbabek, Jim Nantz shuts down controversy over Hideki Matsuyama's alleged foul on 17

During the remarkable comeback final round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 on Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama found himself caught up in an alleged controversy, which the analysts on TV, however, quickly quashed.
Starting the day six strokes back, Matsuyama carded a 9-under-62 in the final round to win the Genesis Invitational. He claimed his ninth title on the PGA Tour, defeating Will Zalatoris and Luke List by three shots.
However, after 16 holes, he remained close to Zalatoris, and the outcome could have gone either way in the next two holes. On the par-5 17th, he sank a birdie, while Zalatoris ended up with a par.
During the 17th hole, the Japanese star golfer was on the verge of receiving a penalty when his club appeared to move the ball from its original position. However, several close-ups by the broadcasters clarified that he hadn't violated Rule 9.4b of the Rules of Golf, which would have resulted in a one-stroke penalty.
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz discussed the incident with rules and review analyst Mark Dusbabek, both of whom rejected the allegations that Matsuyama had violated any rule.
"Yes Jim, the ball did not move," said Dusbabek. "The ball just shifted a little bit, but it stayed in its same position. The ball has to move to a different position, up, down, to the side, it doesn't matter. It just didn't move its position."
How much money did Hideki Matsuyama bag for his Genesis Invitational win? Payout explored
Hideki Matsuyama won $4 million for winning the Genesis Invitational 2024, which was one of the eight Signature events with the highest prize money on the PGA Tour. Here's the complete payout for the event:
- 1. Hideki Matsuyama (-17): $4,000,000
- T2. Luke List (-14): $1,800,000
- T2. Will Zalatoris (-14): $1,800,000
- T4. Adam Hadwin (-13): $866,667
- T4. Xander Schauffele (-13): $866,667
- T4. Patrick Cantlay (-13): $866,667
- 7. Harris English (-12): $700,000
- 8. Tom Hoge (-11): $646,000
- 9. Jason Day (-9): $600,000
- T10. Sam Burns (-8): $455,000
- T10. Tommy Fleetwood (-8): $455,000
- T10. Scottie Scheffler (-8): $455,000
- T10. Eric Cole (-8): $455,000
- T10. Adam Svensson (-8): $455,000
- T10. J.T. Poston (-8): $455,000
- T16. Byeong Hun An (-7): $329,000
- T16. Max Homa (-7): $329,000
- T16. Cameron Young (-7): $329,000
- T19. Collin Morikawa (-6): $251,400
- T19. Ludvig Åberg (-6): $251,400
- T19. Viktor Hovland (-6): $251,400
- T19. Adam Scott (-6): $251,400
- T19. Tony Finau (-6): $251,400
- T24. Lee Hodges (-5): $164,857
- T24. Tom Kim (-5): $164,857
- T24. Rory McIlroy (-5): $164,857
- T24. Russell Henley (-5): $164,857
- T24. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5): $164,857
- T24. Beau Hossler (-5): $164,857
- T24. Corey Conners (-5): $164,857
- T31. Taylor Moore (-4): $123,000
- T31. Séamus Power (-4): $123,000
- T31. Brendon Todd (-4): $123,000
- T31. Mackenzie Hughes (-4): $123,000
- T35. Rickie Fowler (-3): $106,500
- T35. Lucas Glover (-3): $106,500
- T37. Sahith Theegala (-2): $96,500
- T37. Ben Griffin (-2): $96,500
- T39. Nicolai Højgaard (-1): $82,000
- T39. Gary Woodland (-1): $82,000
- T39. Denny McCarthy (-1): $82,000
- T39. Nick Taylor (-1): $82,000
- T39. Kurt Kitayama (-1): $82,000
- T44. Emiliano Grillo (E): $62,400
- T44. Si Woo Kim (E): $62,400
- T44. Andrew Putnam (E): $62,400
- T44. Sungjae Im (E): $62,400
- T44. Brian Harman (E): $62,400
- 49. Cam Davis (+2): $54,000
- 50. Charley Hoffman (+4): $52,000
- 51. Chase Johnson (+5): $51,000