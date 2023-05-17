“The best week of their lives” - Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald is looking forward to scouting players at the 2023 PGA Championship

Luke Donald arrived at Oak Hill for this week’s 2023 PGA Championship as the European Ryder Cup Captain. Apart from playing in the prestigious major, the Englishman has also taken up the additional role of a scout.

Donald on Tuesday revealed that he isn’t holding back from his role as Ryder Cup skipper and said that he’ll be eyeing potential players for his squad. The golfer seems fully invested in building a promising squad for the team event set to be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in September. However, the experienced golfer also understands what the PGA Championship will be for the younger players. Dubbing it “hopefully the best week of their (young players’) lives,” Donald said that he was looking forward to it.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, Luke Donald said:

“I describe it as hopefully going to be the best week of their lives.”

It is pertinent to note that Luke Donald took up double duty as both captain and player after he received an invite to the field, thanks to a special exemption from the PGA of America. Further, the golfer went on to laud the recently renovated Oak Hill course. Donald sounded like he is expecting a good time watching his potential Ryder Cup teammates play.

Speaking about the course, he said:

“It's a really good test. Certainly, the rough is thick. The fairway bunkers, the greenside bunkers are very penal. They can move tees around to kind of make it very fun, this golf course. Playing earlier in the year with it being a little cooler, some high winds forecast today, there's some very, very strong holes out there.”

Luke Donald paired with potential Ryder Cup rookies at PGA Championship

Interestingly, Luke Donald, playing his 15th PGA Championship, has been paired with potential Ryder Cup rookies. Donald is set to tee off on Thursday with Adrian Meronk and Yannik Paul. The ace golfer will be able to have a close look at the performances of the duo. The skipper, who will have six captain’s picks he’ll need to make in the coming months, is excited about the same.

Opening up about playing with rookies, Donald said:

“I think it's always good to see how rookies, potential rookies, do in major championships. It takes a different kind of mindset, a different kind of nerve. The challenge obviously is totally different to what you'd be playing week in, week out. Obviously a very strong field this week. So again, a good performance here at a major can go a long way.”

Donald explained his plans for the weekend, but he didn’t reveal any specific names of the players he will be watching at Oak Hill. While players like Viktor Perez, Adrian Meronk, and Thornbjorn Olesen will have the captain’s attention, top names like Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry will be fighting for the same as they look to find a way back onto the European Team.

