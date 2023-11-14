“The coolest experience of my life” – Phil Mickelson invites aspiring PGA Tour pro to his backyard and helps him practice

Phil Mickelson has touched the hearts of people with his kind gesture. The American golfer recently asked a professional from the PGA Tour to practice in his backyard.

Ryan French, who also goes by Monday Q-School on Twitter, posted a heartwarming anecdote on his social media account. In a tweet, he said that he had just asked six-time major champion Phil Mickelson to assist his friend, Mark Baldwin, with the second round of Q-school.

Three hours after sending the text, he received a reply from Mickelson, who he had not anticipated would help him with his game. In addition, Mickelson extended an invitation to Baldwin to play golf with him.

On the nearby golf course, they play a nine-hole match before hitting some practice shots in Mickelson's backyard.

Additionally, Mark Baldwin tweeted on his X account about his time playing with Phil Mickelson, saying:

"When I showed up @PhilMickelson house (🤯) yesterday morning he had a coffee in hand for me. He said he knew how crucial 2nd stage is and what it meant for my career. Phil made my game the center of attention until dark. It was an education, so much fun and profoundly generous!"

Phil Mickelson has been banned from competing on the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf last year. Although he received severe criticism for his decision, the former Masters winner remained ardent about his choice and supported the Saudi Circuit. He even criticized the PGA Tour for banning players.

Is Phil Mickelson on good terms with PGA Tour players?

The PGA Tour players chastised Phil Mickelson for joining the LIV Golf. Nonetheless, Mickelson and a few players, like Jon Rahm, have a close relationship. Ever since Rahm's time in college, they have shared a strong bond.

Mickelson's brother Tom served as the Spanish player's head coach at Arizona State University and introduced him to the world-class player.

When Phil joined the LIV Golf team last year, he was met with criticism. Nonetheless, Rahm did not say anything derogatory about him.

Speaking about his relationship with Mickelson, Rahm said in one of his interviews with Golf Digest that he loves him. Rahm said:

“I love Phil, but I don’t know what he’s talking about. Changes don’t necessarily mean trending downward. There are some changes being made, but it doesn't necessarily mean it's going down, right? I truly don't know why he said that.”

Phil Mickelson is banned from playing in the PGA Tour events. However, he played in the majors this year and finished second at the Masters.

Since going pro in 1992, Mickelson has emerged victorious in 57 competitions. He had eleven victories on the European Tour, one on the Asian Tour, and forty-five on the PGA Tour.