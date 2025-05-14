“The data is a little less at LIV” – Keegan Bradley makes feelings known about Saudi league amid Ryder Cup picks talks

As the 2025 Ryder Cup approaches, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley confronted one of the most pressing issues in team selection. He shared how to fairly assess players competing on the LIV Golf circuit. The Saudi-backed league, known for its modern format, poses a unique challenge for the captain, who is relying on performance.

During a recent media interaction, Bradley talked about the gap in available data, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, maybe. Listen, we've got -- these guys are playing in all four of the majors, so we'll have that. These guys, a lot of them are up in these leaderboards every major.

"We'll see how the year shapes out. The data is a little less at LIV. We don't have quite the same stats that we have out here, but we have some. We know winning and contending on any tour at any level is difficult. I don't care where you play. I played the mini-tours. Winning there was difficult. Winning on the LIV is difficult. You can see guys -- winning a LIV event is a big deal."

LIV Golf doesn't offer comprehensive analytics for strokes gained, driving accuracy, or putting performance, unlike the PGA Tour. LIV events are shorter, with 54 holes instead of 72, followed by a shotgun start format, limiting direct comparisons. Additionally, Keegan Bradley also spoke about inviting LIV stars.

Keegan Bradley opens Ryder Cup door to LIV Stars

Keegan Bradley is all set to lead Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup from September 25 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York. He will assemble a squad of six American golfers to take on Team Europe.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner and two-time Ryder Cup participant made it clear that strength would take precedence over politics. Recently, he hosted a dinner, inviting several LIV Golf stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

"Yeah, we invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there… We're trying to put the best team together.

"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that..."

Additionally, Keegan Bradley made his mark in the Ryder Cup in 2012, after a strong performance alongside Phil Mickelson. They returned to compete again in 2014, reinforcing Bradley's commitment and passion for the team format. In those two appearances, Bradley has built a solid Ryder Cup record of four wins and three losses.

