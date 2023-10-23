“The most dynamic player on the planet” – Paul Casey heaps praise on Bryson DeChambeau after their LIV Golf Team Championship win

Paul Casey praised his team captain Bryson DeChambeau for his performance and mentorships. Crushers GC delivered incredible performance throughout the LIV Golf 2023 season and finally took home the trophy of the team championship along with the prize money of $14 million.

They were fantastic with the game since the beginning of the season and finished in the top 4 in the LIV Golf standings, which helped them to get a direct entry in the semifinal of the team championship. Crushers defeated Cleeks by 2-1 to enter the finale and emerged victoriously on Sunday.

Speaking about captain DeChambeau, Casey acknowledged him to be one of the most dynamic players on the planet. He also appreciated DeChambeau for his captaincy saying (via LIV Golf):

"Not only is he, to me, the most dynamic player on the planet, he’s also been a great captain this year. He’s been a great guy, he’s supported us – because in a season you’re not peaking all of the time, you have ups and downs, all of us, including him – but he’s been a phenomenal captain and I’m so proud of just being part of this awesome team. I love all of these guys.”

Not only Paul Casey but Crushers GC's other team member Charles Howell III also spoke about his team. He said:

"I thought this year would be special. We started off with a win. Obviously, Baan and Bryson have played phenomenal golf here recently.”

The Crushers GC finished two strokes ahead of RangeGoats to win the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship.

"These guys are the best"- Bryson DeChambeau praises his team for their incredible performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

DeChambeau was really thankful for his team. He praised his teammates after winning the Miami tournament. He said they had been looking for a victory for long and finally were able to achieve that.

Speaking about his team, Bryson DeChambeau said (via Golf):

"We have been wanting to win this for a long time. Last year really left a sour taste in our mouth and I can be happier with this team of mine. I don't know what to say. I am at a lost of words right now. Paul played so well, Charles did what he does and Baan (Anirban) showed up like he did today. I'm so ecstatic with this team these guys are the best."

The American golfer played a round of 67 on Sunday, helping his team to win the match. Anirban Lahiri displayed an incredible performance in the team championship. He played a bogey-free round of 65 in the finale.

"I was really pumped up. I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today," said Lahiri.

With the conclusion of the 2023 LIV Golf Miami Championship, the second season of LIV Golf came to an end.