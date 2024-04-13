"The front of the green is full of sand": Jon Rahm reacts to tough Augusta National course conditions at 2024 Masters

The Augusta National Golf Course is proving to be a tough course this year for the 2024 Masters. Golfers are battling strong winds and sandstorms, which is making the already tough course a lot more unmanageable.

Defending champion Jon Rahm also spoke about the tough course conditions, which is making it tricky for golfers to navigate the course. Rahm said that the conditions were so tough that he questioned himself quite a lot throughout the entire course.

Speaking via NUCLR Golf, a golf Twitter account, Jon Rahm said about the 2024 Masters:

A couple times questioning myself why we were out there, especially when I got to 18 and saw the whole front of the green just full of sand. It's rolling a little bit different."

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm also talked about the slow playing that overshadowed a majority of the day. Between each group, the officials had to blow the greens due to the sandstorms, which caused further delay.

"Over six hours to play just because they had to blow the greens in between groups, and then when you get to a group, people stepping back and back in. It's just, again, borderline."

Rahm said that the Augusta National Golf course was as tough as it got when it came to playing skilfully.

Day 2 leaderboard for 2024 Masters explored

The tough weather conditions meant that there were very few golfers who could break par for the second round of the 2024 Masters. Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa ended the day in joint lead, with the top 50 ranks including ties making the cut through to the weekend.

Following is the leaderboard for Day 2 of the 2024 Masters:

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T1 Scottie Scheffler -6

T1 Max Homa -6

4 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T5 Cam Davis -3

T5 Collin Morikawa -3

7 Ludvig Åberg -2

T8 Danny Willett -1

T8 Ryan Fox -1

T8 Byeong Hun An -1

T8 Cameron Smith -1

T8 Matthieu Pavon -1

T8 Cameron Young -1

T8 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T15 Lucas Glover E

T15 Sepp Straka E

T15 Matt Fitzpatrick E

T15 Xander Schauffele E

T15 Adam Schenk E

T15 Patrick Reed E

T15 Kurt Kitayama E

T22 Eric Cole +1

T22 Tiger Woods +1

T24 Taylor Moore +2

T24 Corey Conners +2

T24 Harris English +2

T24 Patrick Cantlay +2

T24 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T24 Brooks Koepka +2

T30 Erik van Rooyen +3

T30 Will Zalatoris +3

T30 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T30 Akshay Bhatia +3

T30 Shane Lowry +3

T35 Phil Mickelson +4

T35 Joaquin Niemann +4

T35 Min Woo Lee +4

T35 Rory McIlroy +4

T35 Denny McCarthy +4

T35 Vijay Singh +4

T35 Adam Hadwin +4

T35 Jason Day +4

T35 Sahith Theegala +4

T44 Chris Kirk +5

T44 Tony Finau +5

T44 Jon Rahm +5

T44 Camilo Villegas +5

T44 J.T. Poston +5

T44 Keegan Bradley +5

T50 Jake Knapp +6

T50 José María Olazábal +6

T50 Luke List +6

T50 Thorbjørn Olesen +6

T50 Russell Henley +6

T50 Rickie Fowler +6

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +6

T50 Grayson Murray +6

T50 Si Woo Kim +6

T50 Adam Scott +6

T50 Tom Kim +6

Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite going into the third round of the 2024 Masters. However, with the weather conditions fluctuating, it will be tough for golfers to navigate the course.