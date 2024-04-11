"I'm so confused by it" - Max Homa skeptical of Tiger Woods' 'weird' sex ban story ahead of the Masters

Max Homa spoke on Tiger Woods' sex ban story ahead of the Masters. Recently, one of Woods' unnamed friends claimed that the golf legend was highly focused on the major and was leaving no room to miss out on an opportunity to win his sixth green jacket. The 48-year-old also reportedly "eliminated sex" to enhance his chances of success.

However, PGA Tour player Max Homa is not convinced by the story and considered it "weird" and one that was only beneficial for journalists. The 33-year-old shared his opinion on the matter in a conversation with Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter, Eric Sollenberger, on Wednesday, April 10.

He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"But, I'm not sure if Tiger's got a friend close enough to him that would talk to the media if that were true. So I'm so confused by it. I feel like some guy just asked somebody and said ''yeah clearly Tiger's not having sex now '' like I don't know how you get close enough to him to know that... and then if you did get close enough I'm pretty sure you're usually quiet as a mouse. So it's a weird story man but good for journalists."

It's important to note that Tiger Woods is all set to tee off at the Masters 2024, with the tournament scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 11. Max Homa will also be playing this week.

Sollenberger even asked Homa if he was following the same route as Woods, to which the current World No. 11 jokingly replied:

"Uhm... some days by choice, some days not, I guess."

Notably, Max Homa has been happily married to Lacey Croom, while Tiger Woods is reportedly single after his split from his girlfriend Erica Harman last year.

Woods has won five Masters in his career and is bidding for the sixth one to match the record of Jack Nicklaus.

"He doesn't want anything to take away his focus"- Tiger Woods' friend on his Masters preparation

Tiger Woods played at the Masters in 2023 but withdrew from the competition during the third round due to health issues. He has been struggling with health problems, making it difficult for him to compete in tournaments. His last appearance was at The Genesis Invitational 2024, where he withdrew due to illness.

Despite his rare participation in official tournaments, Woods is intensifying his preparation for the Masters in hopes of winning it this week. The 15-time Major champion has engaged in numerous practice sessions at the Augusta National Golf Course ahead of the tournament.

According to a friend who spoke to the New York Times, Woods has been diligently preparing for the event and focusing on his health.

"He's focused. He's working really hard in the gym. He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex. He does that now when he's preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn't want anything to take away his focus," said Woods' friend.

The Masters 2024 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 11, at 8 a.m. ET. Tiger Woods will start his game at 1:24 p.m. ET, playing alongside Jason Day and Max Homa on Thursday.