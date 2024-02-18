The Genesis Invitational 2024 Sunday final round tee times and pairing explored

The third round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 finished with Patrick Cantlay holding his lead after 54 holes. Cantlay shot 1-under 70 to aggregate at 14-under after three rounds and take a two-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, who shot 65 on Saturday.

The fourth round of the Genesis Invitational 2024 will begin at 9:55 am on Sunday, February 18, with Emiliano Grillo teeing off from the first hole at Riviera Country Club. The 54-hole leader, Cantlay, will be in the last group to tee off on Sunday alongside his good friend Schauffele. The pair will begin their final round of the PGA Tour 2024 season’s third signature event at 2:15 pm ET.

Speaking on being paired with his good friend for the fourth round of the Genesis Invitational, Cantlay said that it should be a comfortable pairing given they have had enough experience being paired together in the past.

"We play, most practice rounds together and we play a lot at home," he said in the post-round interview. "It won't be anything out of the usual."

The third round of 70 was Cantlay's worst round of the week on Saturday after he had a blistering start with 64 and 65 in the first two days. He sank three birdies and two bogeys in the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

Zalatoris is paired with Luke List, who is currently placed fourth. The duo will tee off on Sunday at 2:04 pm ET. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with last year's runner-up Max Homa, and the duo will start their round at 12:05 pm on Sunday.

Tee time details for the Genesis Invitational, round 4 explored

Here are the tee time details explored for the Sunday round of the Genesis Invitational 2024:

9:55 am: Emiliano Grillo

10 am: Charley Hoffman, Chase Johnson

10:10 am: Andrew Putnam, Nicolai Hojgaard

10:20 am: Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:30 am: Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

10:40 am: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

10:50 am: Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im

11 am: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

11:10 am: Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman

11:20 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Moore

11:35 am: Viktor Hovland, Ben An

11:45 am: Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor

11:55 am: Seamus Power, Sam Burns

12:05 pm: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

12:15 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

12:25 pm: Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 pm: Tony Finau, Lucas Glover

12:45 pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Young

12:55 pm: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin

1:05 pm: Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

1:20 pm: Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler

1:31 pm: Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:42 pm: J.T. Poston, Hideki Matsuyama

1:53 pm: Harris English, Jason Day

2:04 pm: Will Zalatoris, Luke List

2:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele