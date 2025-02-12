The Genesis Invitational 2025 odds & bets explored ft. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is the next big event on the PGA Tour. This event will be played from February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Club. The event will feature some of the best golfers in the world, who will be eager to win the competition.

While winning the event is something every golfer desires, based on the odds, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a favorite to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. According to odds from CBS Sports, the 2024 Tour Championship winner is listed at +350 to win the competition.

Scheffer is followed by Rory McIlroy at second. The Irishman who was victorious earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am is a +700 favorite to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. In third spot is Collin Morikawa, a +1400 favorite to win the Genesis Inivitational.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Other than these names, the tournament also consists of golfers who are not big names but can cause a major upset on any given day. In 2024, Hideki Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational. This year, it will be interesting to see who wins the tournament.

A detailed look at the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler is a massive favorite to win the upcoming 2025 Genesis Invitational [Image via IMAGN]

Besides Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, golfers like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, and Justin Thomas are among the top 10 favorites to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Here is a detailed look at the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (as per CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +700

Collin Morikawa +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +4000

Jason Day +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Harris English +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Byeong Hun An +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Cameron Davis +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Denny Mccarthy +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Patrick Rodgers +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Gary Woodland +17000

Max Homa +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Eric Cole +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Seamus Power +22000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback