The Genesis Invitational 2025 odds & bets explored ft. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is the next big event on the PGA Tour. This event will be played from February 13-16 at Torrey Pines Golf Club. The event will feature some of the best golfers in the world, who will be eager to win the competition.
While winning the event is something every golfer desires, based on the odds, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a favorite to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. According to odds from CBS Sports, the 2024 Tour Championship winner is listed at +350 to win the competition.
Scheffer is followed by Rory McIlroy at second. The Irishman who was victorious earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am is a +700 favorite to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. In third spot is Collin Morikawa, a +1400 favorite to win the Genesis Inivitational.
Other than these names, the tournament also consists of golfers who are not big names but can cause a major upset on any given day. In 2024, Hideki Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational. This year, it will be interesting to see who wins the tournament.
A detailed look at the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational
Besides Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, golfers like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, and Justin Thomas are among the top 10 favorites to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Here is a detailed look at the odds for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (as per CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +350
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Ludvig Aberg +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3300
- Tom Kim +3300
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Taylor Pendrith +4500
- Will Zalatoris +5000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
- Robert MacIntyre +5000
- Tony Finau +5000
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Sam Burns +5500
- Viktor Hovland +5500
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Thomas Detry +6000
- Russell Henley +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Keegan Bradley +6500
- Min Woo Lee +6500
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Byeong Hun An +7000
- Corey Conners +7500
- Samuel Stevens +8000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- J.T. Poston +9000
- Si Woo Kim +9000
- Cameron Young +9000
- Adam Scott +9000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Wyndham Clark +10000
- J.J. Spaun +10000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Davis Thompson +11000
- Cameron Davis +12000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Billy Horschel +12000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Andrew Novak +12000
- Rickie Fowler +15000
- Denny Mccarthy +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- Ben Griffin +15000
- Tom Hoge +15000
- Stephan Jaeger +15000
- Justin Rose +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +17000
- Brian Harman +17000
- Gary Woodland +17000
- Max Homa +17000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Eric Cole +20000
- Mackenzie Hughes +20000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Seamus Power +22000