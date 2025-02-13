The Genesis Invitational 2025 will begin in a few hours. The 99th edition of the tournament will be held from Thursday, February 13, to Sunday, February 16, at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

According to Accuweather, the weather during the tournament will vary in all four rounds. Hideki Matsuyama won the Genesis Invitational 2024 by three shots over Will Zalatoris and Luke List. For the defending champion and 71 other players teeing off, the weather will play an important role.

The weather during the first round is predicted to be rainy and windy. The temperature will hover in the range from high 50s to low 60s. Wind gusts will be lower in the morning but will increase as the round progresses, ranging from 18 mph to 35 mph.

The second round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 is expected to be partly sunny with a couple of showers. The temperature and wind gusts will be similar to the first round. The probability of precipitation (POP) will be 60% in the morning and afternoon.

In the third and fourth rounds, the weather is expected to be partly sunny and the temperature will be in the mid-60s. The wind gusts would decrease, ranging from 10 mph to 18 mph. The POP will be 1%-5% in the last two rounds.

Torrey Pines Golf Course weather forecast for The Genesis Invitational 2025

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of The Genesis Invitational 2025, as per Accuweather:

February 13

Morning

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

Weather: Rain

Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 88%

Probability of Precipitation: 75%

Precipitation: 3.7 mm (0.15 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Breezy with rain

Wind: S 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 88%

Probability of Precipitation: 75%

Precipitation: 3.7 mm (0.15 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

Weather: Heavy rain; windy

Wind: SSW 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 54 km/h (33.6 mph)

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 95%

Precipitation: 11.4 mm (0.45 in)

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower or two

Wind: WSW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 0.6 mm (0.02 in)

Cloud Cover: 67%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

February 14

Morning

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly sunny with a couple of showers

Wind: WNW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 1.7 mm (0.07 in)

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly sunny with a couple of showers

Wind: WNW 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 75%

Probability of Precipitation: 60%

Precipitation: 1.7 mm (0.07 in)

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: W 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 79%

Probability of Precipitation: 8%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 10°C (50°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 64%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 15

Morning

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: SSW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 17°C (63°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: NW 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 66%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: WNW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 82%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 42%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 9°C (48°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: NNE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 16

Morning

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: W 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 62%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 49%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: WNW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 63%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: NW 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Humidity: 76%

Probability of Precipitation: 4%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 59%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 10°C (50°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSW 4 km/h (2.5 mph)

Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Humidity: 79%

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 32%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

