“The golf course is fantastic” - Sixty-year-old cancer sufferer Michael Castillo eyes big debut result at Sony Open

60-year-old Michael Castillo made his eye-grabbing debut at the ongoing Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday (January 12). He is a cancer sufferer and underwent radiation in November after the disease reached his liver.

But this is not a sad story, in fact, it displays his resilience and determination. He was elated to take part and have his family cheering for him from the stands.

Castillo scored a nine-over 79 in his opening round at Honolulu. He finished with a birdie after 10 bogeys. Despite a somewhat lukewarm score, Michael Castillo was happy to be playing at the Sony Open with his brother as his caddie.

According to Golf Digest, he said:

"It was a cool day. The golf course is fantastic, as it always is. I hit the ball nicely but didn't score very well. Doesn't really matter. I had a great time walking with my brother on the bag. My family is here. It was all good. I couldn't draw it up better than maybe the score."

Previously, his two brothers and father had taken part in the Sony Open as the tournament, like a number of PGA Tour events reserves a spot for a PGA professional in the local area.

How is Michael Castillo doing now?

Michael Castillo at the Sony Open in Hawaii - Previews (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Michael Castillo was diagnosed with colon cancer five years ago. Cancer first spread to his liver, his lungs and then back to his liver. He has undergone radiation twice apiece and will go into remission next month.

Castillo explained how his health was doing but didn't forget to crack a joke at the end.

"Next month I will do a PET scan and if everything looks good they say I will be in remission. That's a good thing. I will probably be doing some what they call maintenance or preventive treatments to keep the lid on it, but it looks pretty good. There is great medicine out there and I've got great doctors and I listen to them, even though my wife thinks otherwise!"

He added that this journey had changed his perspective on life but it was hard to turn off his instinct to play golf.

"Since the cancer journey I guess perspective to life is a little different - but I've been playing this game for 50 years. It's hard to turn off your instinct of playing the game and what it means to you."

Despite the rigorous recovery treatment that Castillo might be undergoing, he was surprisingly very comfortable playing on the field at the Sony Open in Honolulu.

"I guess the surprising thing was that I was very comfortable playing golf. I didn't feel like I needed to settle nerves and I think my life journey maybe is part of that."

Certainly, Castillo has made himself and his family proud.

