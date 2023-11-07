“The greatest comeback story” - Ryan Burr makes bold prediction for Tiger Woods to win the Genesis Invitational in the near future

Journalist Ryan Burr said on Tuesday, November 7, that Tiger Woods' return to competitive activity is imminent. Burr went even further, calling it "the greatest comeback story in the history of the sport".

Ryan Burr also predicted that Woods will win the next edition of the Genesis Invitational, one of the signature events of the season. The journalist made the claim on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Tiger will win @thegenesisinv in a few months. His legs are getting stronger every day. His #1 priority is his family & being a good dad, he is a major champion in that category as well. The greatest comeback story in the history of sport will soon get its newest chapter BOOK IT!"

In another tweet posted the previous day, Burr had announced that he would be looking for new information about Woods' current state of health after Stewart Cink spoke about it with Golf Channel's George Savaricas in recent days.

Tiger Woods has been very active on the golf course in recent weeks. Last weekend he was in El Cardonal, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. He was also at the Notah Begay III Junior National Championship in Louisiana, where his son Charlie Woods was competing.

A few weeks ago, Woods himself announced the field for the Hero World Challenge, the tournament he is hosting, leaving one spot open to be announced at a later date. This greatly increased the rumors of his return to this tournament.

Also, Woods has committed to playing in the TGL League starting in January 2024.

What is Tiger Woods' history at the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events but has never won the Genesis Invitational. His best finish is runner-up, which he achieved in 1998 and 1999. Curiously, Jack Nicklaus has also never won the event.

However, this event holds special significance for him. Tiger Woods' legendary career on the PGA Tour began at the 1992 edition of the Genesis Invitational, then called the Nissan Los Angeles Open. Woods, just 16 years old, finished without making the cut.

Tiger Woods, 2023 Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty).

Over the course of his career, Woods has played the Genesis Invitational 15 times. To his two runner-up finishes, he adds two more top-10s as his best results. He has missed the cut only three times, two of them as an amateur. He withdrew once.

As of 2018, the Tiger Woods Foundation serves as the tournament's organizer, making the legendary player's name even more associated with the event.

The Genesis Invitational was founded in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open. Since then, it has been played on courses in Southern California. It is currently one of the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar, second only to the Majors.

The 2024 edition will be the 98th edition of the tournament, which has only been suspended once (1943). Two players have won it four times (Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum). Three others have won it three times (Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer and Bubba Watson) and 12 have won it twice.